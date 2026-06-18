Qantas to commence nonstop Sydney-London service in Oct-2027

Qantas' first Project Sunrise A350-1000ULR completed its maiden test flight from Toulouse, beginning a two month campaign covering about 80 flight hours and certification checks, while the second aircraft progressed through final assembly and was slated for Apr-2027 delivery.1 2 Airbus supply chain issues previously pushed first delivery to Apr-2027, although Qantas expected subsequent deliveries to restore the schedule by Nov-2027.3