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    10-Nov-2026 12:37 PM

    Qantas Airways will apply QF1 and QF2 flight numbers to Project Sunrise service from Oct-2027

    Qantas Airways announced (09-Nov-2026) plans to apply the QF1/QF2 flight numbers to its Project Sunrise nonstop Sydney-London service from Oct-2027. The codes are associated with the carrier's Kangaroo Route, which began operating from Sydney to London in 1947, over four days across seven stops. The first test A350-1000ULR aircraft is in the final stages of its flight test programme and is expected to be delivered to Qantas in Apr-2027. The carrier's existing Sydney-Singapore-London service will continue to operate with new QF5/QF6 flight numbers. The seasonal Perth-Rome service operating as QF5/QF6 will move to QF105/QF106. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Qantas Group confirmed Project Sunrise’s second route: nonstop Sydney‑New York from mid‑2028 using A350‑1000ULRs with an extra 20,000L fuel tank, enabling sectors of more than 16,000km and up to 22 hours; Qantas planned 12 deliveries from Apr‑2027 and a 238‑seat, four‑cabin layout.1 The first A350‑1000ULR completed a Toulouse‑Melbourne test flight on 24‑Jul‑2026 and returned to Toulouse after a 24‑hour flight, with Qantas pilots participating alongside Airbus flight test crew.2 3 Qantas also unveiled the premium‑heavy cabin concept, including six First suites and a dedicated inflight Wellbeing Zone.4

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