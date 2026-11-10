Qantas Airways will apply QF1 and QF2 flight numbers to Project Sunrise service from Oct-2027

Qantas Airways announced (09-Nov-2026) plans to apply the QF1/QF2 flight numbers to its Project Sunrise nonstop Sydney-London service from Oct-2027. The codes are associated with the carrier's Kangaroo Route, which began operating from Sydney to London in 1947, over four days across seven stops. The first test A350-1000ULR aircraft is in the final stages of its flight test programme and is expected to be delivered to Qantas in Apr-2027. The carrier's existing Sydney-Singapore-London service will continue to operate with new QF5/QF6 flight numbers. The seasonal Perth-Rome service operating as QF5/QF6 will move to QF105/QF106. [more - original PR]