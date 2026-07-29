Qantas Airways confirms return of Project Sunrise A350-1000ULR to Toulouse following test flight

Qantas planned to launch daily nonstop Sydney-London in Oct-2027 using 238-seat A350-1000ULRs, with Sydney-New York confirmed as the next nonstop route and extensive pilot and cabin crew training underway.1 Airbus supply chain issues delayed first delivery to Apr-2027, although Qantas said subsequent deliveries would restore the schedule by Nov-2027.2 Qantas also unveiled a premium-heavy cabin with a Wellbeing Zone, reflecting research into passenger comfort on flights up to 22 hours.3