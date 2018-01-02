AirAsia Group's Fernandes: 'Philippines next then we combine all into one listed vehicle'

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes, via his personal Twitter account, stated (28-Dec-2017) the aim is to have all airline business under the one entity, with the comments coming amid the listing of acquisition and listing of shares of PT Indonesia AirAsia (IAA) on the Indonesian Stock Exchange. Mr Fernandes tweeted: "Big day AirAsia Indonesia is public. I think only the second public airline in Indoensia [sic]. Stage 2 capital raise. Billion dollar company soon. And analysts valued it as zero and asked us to close it down . Take the long view. Huge growth." He added: "Phillipines [sic] next then we combine all into one listed vehicle". The public listing of Philippines AirAsia Inc is expected to happen in 2018, and his ultimate plan is to form a public listed ASEAN holding company to own all airlines under AirAsia.