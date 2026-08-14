AirAsia Group reports 58% increase in fuel expenses during 2Q2026

AirAsia Group reported (13-Aug-2026) a 58% year-on-year increase in fuel expenses during 2Q2026, where average jet fuel prices "spiked" to USD183 per barrel. The group noted financial pressures were "largely concentrated in short haul operations in Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia, and long haul operations in Malaysia". Core short haul operations in Malaysia and Cambodia remained profitable. The group initiated operational resets across affected markets and has "suspended underperforming long haul routes, delayed the launch of the Bahrain hub, and restructured both the Philippines and Indonesia operations with reduced fleet allocations to focus strictly on high-yield domestic and core ASEAN corridors". Despite the fuel spike, AirAsia Group recovered approximately 70% of the higher fuel cost in 2Q2026 through "dynamic fare adjustments and strict non-fuel unit cost reductions". This 70% pass through was achieved despite a "fare lag" in Apr-2026, where a "bulk of seat inventory had been pre-sold prior to the geopolitical fuel surge", limiting Apr-2026 fare growth to +4%. AirAsia Group added as proactive pricing took full effect, average fares "expanded rapidly" by over +20% across May/Jun-2026. [more - original PR]