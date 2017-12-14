AirAsia announces senior leadership changes

AirAsia announced (13-Dec-2017) senior leadership changes, in line with the company's new digitalisation strategy, as follows:

AirAsia Berhad CEO Aireen Omar promoted to deputy group CEO for digital, transformation, corporate services. The new position, effective 10-Jan-2018, will focus on driving the group's non airline units, including BigPay, BIGLOYALTY, ROKKI Shoppe, ROKKI Portal, Travel360, Vidi, RedTix, AirAsiaGo, BD4H, RedCargo, RedBox and Santan. Ms Omar will also oversee large, strategic group wide initiatives and be responsible for AirAsia's digital strategy, promoting innovation throughout the company and encouraging collaboration across the group's businesses and markets. She will also continue to lead the corporate services sector for Asia Group ;

; Ms Omar will be replaced by Riad Asmat, a director for corporate planning at Naza Corp Holdings;

Adrian Jenkins, current group director for flight operations, was appointed COO, to be in charge of group operations, engineering, safety, QA, NMC and customer experience as well as to drive the group's OTP. He will report to AirAsia deputy group CEO for airline business Bo Lingam;

Rozman Omar, currently deputy group CEO for strategy and M&A, was appointed AirAsia Internationals executive director. Mr Omar will drive the consolidation exercise to place units in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines under a listed holding company to be named One AirAsia.

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes noted AirAsia has been investing in artificial intelligence over the past two years to optimise operations and customise air ticket sales. "With customer data, we can sell more to our customers like what Alibaba and Amazon have done", he added. [more - original PR]