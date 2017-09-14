Air Mediterranean to launch operations on 01-Nov-2017

Air Mediterranean confirmed (13-Sep-2017) to CAPA plans to commence scheduled operations from Athens International Airport on 01-Nov-2017. Air Mediterranean will operate as a full service carrier and obtained an air operator certificate (AOC) from the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority in Jan-2017. The airline will utilise three Boeing 737-400 aircraft in all economy class configuration and expects to acquire two additional aircraft in 2Q2018. Initial routes to be served comprise:

The carrier appointed general sales agents in the UK, Sweden, Morocco, Sudan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Lebanon. Air Mediterranean sales manager Tatiana Ioannou said: "Our vision is to expand our network rapidly by introducing new destinations to the markets, covering the gaps between countries with poor or no connectivity". According to CAPA data and profiles, Air Mediterranean currently operates ACMI and charter operations on behalf of Meridiana Airlines and Cobalt Air.