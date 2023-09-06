Become a CAPA Member
6-Sep-2023 12:19 PM

Air Canada to operate 100% of pre-pandemic trans Atlantic capacity in summer 2024

Air Canada announced (05-Sep-2023) the following planned frequency adjustments for summer 2024, compared to summer 2023:

  • Montreal-Athens: Increase to three times weekly from Apr-2024 and further increase to daily from May-2024 to Oct-2024;
  • Montreal-Barcelona: Increase to four times weekly from Apr-2024 and further increase to five times weekly from May-2024 and to six times weekly from Jun-2024 to Oct-2024;
  • Montreal-Casablanca: Increase to six times weekly from Jun-2024 to Sep-2024;
  • Montreal-Lisbon: Increase to four times weekly from Apr-2024 and further increase to five times weekly from May-2024 to Oct-2024;
  • Montreal-Milan: Increase to daily from Jun-2024 to Sep-2024;
  • Montreal-Nice: Increase to five times weekly from Jun-2024 to Sep-2024;
  • Montreal-Rome Fiumicino: Increase to nine times weekly from May-2024 to Sep-2024;
  • Montreal-Venice: Increase to three times weekly from Jun-2024 to Oct-2024;
  • Toronto-Athens: Increase to four times weekly from Apr-2024 and further increase to daily from May-2024 to Oct-2024;
  • Toronto-Barcelona: Increase to five times weekly from Apr-2024 and further increase to daily from May-2024 to Oct-2024;
  • Toronto-Copenhagen: Increase to daily from May-2024 to Sep-2024;
  • Toronto-Lisbon: Increase to daily from Apr-2024 to Oct-2024;
  • Toronto-London Heathrow: Increase to four times daily from Apr-2024 to Oct-2024;
  • Toronto-Manchester: Increase to six times weekly from Jun-2024 to Sep-2024;
  • Toronto-Rome Fiumicino: Increase to 12 times weekly from May-2024 to Sep-2024;
  • Toronto-Venice: Increase to four times weekly from Jun-2024 to Oct-2024.

The carrier plans to operate 100% of its peak summer 2019 trans Atlantic capacity in 2024 amid a "robust" recovery in its largest international market. [more - original PR]

