ACL Asia Pacific reports 4% cancellation rate for Sydney Airport slots in northern summer 2026
Airport Coordination Limited (ACL) Asia Pacific reported (13-Aug-2026) 4% of take-off and landing slots at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport for the northern summer 2026 scheduling period from late Mar-2026 to the end of Oct-2026 have been cancelled. ACL Asia Pacific stated slot numbers are "down in key markets on initial allocations" for the period owing to "the Middle East conflict impacting regional aviation hubs and sending the global fuel price soaring". International services recorded the largest decline with 6% cancelled, whilst domestic slots are down 3% for the period. The highest cancellation rates are for carriers servicing China (24%), Qatar (24%), the United Arab Emirates (22%), India (32%), the Philippines (18%) and Vietnam (12%). ACL Asia Pacific reported that whilst "no region has escaped unscathed", some destinations have benefitted from increased services to meet demand caused by altered travel patterns - with Malaysia recording a 3% increase in slots to cater for increased demand from European-bound travellers avoiding Middle East hubs. Slots to Thailand rose marginally while Vanuatu (7%) and Canada (7%) saw substantial slot increases. Airlines also added capacity on services connecting Sydney travellers to Europe, including Italy and France via Perth, as passengers increasingly sought alternatives to Middle East hubs and airspace affected by the conflict. ACL Asia Pacific stated that despite current scheduling adjustments, it is seeing "strong demand for international take-off and landing slots" at the airport for the six months starting at the end of Oct-2026 - with preliminary data showing international airline slot demand increasing by 6% year-on-year as domestic slot demand remains stable. ACL Asia Pacific coordination manager Darren Batty stated: "While airlines are responding to fuel costs and geopolitical uncertainty in the short term, demand for access to Sydney remains strong", adding: "What we're seeing is airlines adapting their networks to changing market conditions and the increase in slot requests for the next scheduling period is a positive indication of Sydney's ongoing importance to global airline networks". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport reported passenger numbers fell 0.7% year-on-year to 9.96 million in 2Q2026, with Middle East disruption offset by growth across Asian routes including Guangzhou (+50.5%) and Kuala Lumpur (+14%).1 Airservices Australia also noted Australia–Middle East traffic remained heavily constrained while Asia Pacific gateways absorbed displaced Europe-bound demand, alongside a May-2026 contraction in daily passenger flights after 10 months of growth.2 3