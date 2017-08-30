Bmi regional: new codeshares with Air Dolomiti and Loganair mark new phase of development

On 7-Aug-2017 bmi regional began a new codeshare with Air Dolomiti, the Lufthansa-owned Italian regional airline. The agreement takes bmi's code onto five routes from Munich to Italy operated by Air Dolomiti (Venice, Verona, Bari, Bologna and Florence), adding significantly to the single destination in Italy that it serves with its own aircraft (Milan Bergamo).
Separately, a new (smaller) codeshare has been announced between bmi regional and its sister airline Loganair, both of which are owned by Airline Investments Limited.
These codeshares mark a new phase in bmi regional's development since it became independent of Lufthansa ownership, while also showing the continuing importance of its relationship with Lufthansa Group (its other codeshare agreements are with Brussels Airlines and Lufthansa itself).
After cutting capacity and trimming its network in 2014, bmi regional has enjoyed strong growth since then. The UK regional airline's Munich base, established in 2015, became its biggest airport by 2016. Double digit capacity growth has continued into 2017, but the pace is slowing. Codeshare expansion offers another way to build momentum.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com