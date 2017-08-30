Bmi regional: new codeshares with Air Dolomiti and Loganair mark new phase of development

On 7-Aug-2017 bmi regional began a new codeshare with Air Dolomiti, the Lufthansa-owned Italian regional airline. The agreement takes bmi's code onto five routes from Munich to Italy operated by Air Dolomiti (Venice, Verona, Bari, Bologna and Florence), adding significantly to the single destination in Italy that it serves with its own aircraft (Milan Bergamo).

Separately, a new (smaller) codeshare has been announced between bmi regional and its sister airline Loganair, both of which are owned by Airline Investments Limited.

These codeshares mark a new phase in bmi regional's development since it became independent of Lufthansa ownership, while also showing the continuing importance of its relationship with Lufthansa Group (its other codeshare agreements are with Brussels Airlines and Lufthansa itself).

After cutting capacity and trimming its network in 2014, bmi regional has enjoyed strong growth since then. The UK regional airline's Munich base, established in 2015, became its biggest airport by 2016. Double digit capacity growth has continued into 2017, but the pace is slowing. Codeshare expansion offers another way to build momentum.