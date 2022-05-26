UK-India aviation market set for further growth; start-ups prepare to launch

The UK-India market has recovered strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic. In the week commencing 16-May-2022, seat capacity in this market is at 94% of the equivalent week of 2019.

This compares with a figure of 84% for the total Europe market and just 42% for the market between Europe and all of Asia Pacific. It is also ahead of the total UK market, which has recovered to 85%, and India's international market, which is at 87% (although its domestic market is at 105%).

After Jet Airways' demise in 2019 the leading incumbents Air India, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic began to expand into the gap it left. The pandemic interrupted this, but the new entrant Vistara began operations in this market in 2020 and the incumbents have now resumed growth.

The low cost long haul start-up 'flypop' could also soon be ready to enter, as too could another start-up: Hans Airways.