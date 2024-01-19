Europe's 737 MAX aircraft: Ryanair has most to lose if Boeing ails dent wider MAX brand

The most recent 737 MAX problem relates to a specific configuration of the MAX-9, where there is a mid cabin door plug to block an exit that is not needed.

Airlines in Europe currently operate just 11 MAX-9s (only 5% of the global fleet): five with Turkish Airlines, four with Icelandair and two with Corendon Dutch Airlines. None have the configuration involving the door plug that has been grounded elsewhere.

However, Boeing's entire MAX-9 production line has come under increased scrutiny from politicians, regulators and airline customers and the potential for reputational damage right across the MAX family remains a risk both for Boeing and for operators of the aircraft range.

Europe's biggest airline by passenger numbers, Ryanair Group, has no MAX-9s but has been critical of Boeing's quality control in recent times. With more MAX aircraft in service and on order than any other European airline group, Ryanair cannot afford for Boeing to have any more slip-ups on any MAX variant.