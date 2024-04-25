easyJet marks 20 years in Berlin, but Ryanair is now Brandenburg's biggest airline
easyJet is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its first Berlin flight, which flew to Schoenefeld from Liverpool on 28-Apr-2004. In 2018 easyJet added Berlin Tegel to its airport network when Air Berlin exited, and it soon became the biggest operator by seats in the German capital city.
When Berlin Brandenburg Airport replaced its two predecessors on 31-Oct-2020, easyJet became the first airline to take off from the new airport the following day.
easyJet expects to fly to more than 50 destinations from Berlin this summer, including five new destinations. Moreover, it has demonstrated its commitment to Brandenburg with on-site investments, including a hangar.
Nevertheless, easyJet rationalised its Berlin operations in 2022 and it is far from its pre-pandemic capacity: for the week of 29-Jul-2024 its Brandenburg schedule has only 39% of the seats that it offered across Schoenefeld and Tegel in the equivalent week of 2019.
In 2018 and 2019 easyJet was Berlin's biggest airline. Ryanair assumes that mantle this northern summer.
