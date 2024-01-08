CAPA’s World Aviation Summit – CAPA Think Tank: looking forward into 2024 and beyond

Summary:

The world’s biggest aviation markets are clearly awakening from their COVID-19 slumber.

The 2023 edition of the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence took place in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

The 2024 edition, under a new name, CAPA Airline Leader Summit World & Awards for Excellence, is to be held on 21-22 November 2024 in Belgrade, Serbia.

The aviation industry has made tremendous progress in recent years – domestic markets are now reporting growth on pre-pandemic levels, and international demand is now back above 90% of pre-COVID levels across almost all geographic markets – and it is up on 2019 in some.

The world’s biggest aviation markets are clearly awakening from their COVID-19 slumber – China’s borders have reopened and India is particularly in the spotlight following the large new aircraft orders at the Paris Air Show. The Dubai Air Show brought further major aircraft orders further highlighting the industry’s growth.

However, behind this strong performance and declarations of numerous airlines that demand remains quite strong, one glaring question remains – when will this thirst for travel born from the pandemic be quenched?

No definitive answer is emerging, as airline executives try to determine the shape demand will take in 2024 and beyond.

This was the topic of a panel discussion at the CAPA World Aviation Summit in Abu Dhabi at the end of Nov-2023.

The session was moderated by KornFerry, Senior Partner, Michael Bell and included insightful observations from Etihad, Chief Revenue Officer, Arik De; Arajet, CEO, Victor Pacheco; Tus Airways, CEO, Ahmed Aly; CAE, Director Product Management - Airports Management and In-flight, Prasanth Mohan; and Abu Dhabi Airports, CIO, Andrew Murphy.

