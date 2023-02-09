Canada’s incumbent airlines fortify their strategies for a post-pandemic market

Canada’s start-up low cost airlines have garnered a lot of attention during the last few years, but the country’s longer-standing airlines – Air Canada, WestJet, and 17-year old Porter Airlines – are devising their own strategies to remain competitive in a post-pandemic operating environment.

Air Canada and WestJet are leaning into partnerships to bolster their networks, and WestJet has zeroed in on building on its fortress in Western Canada.

Porter Airlines, meanwhile, has embarked on expansion plans with its new fleet of Embraer 195-E2 jets.

As the different approaches taken by those airlines unfold, the success or failure of their strategies will be heavily scrutinised.