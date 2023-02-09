Canada’s incumbent airlines fortify their strategies for a post-pandemic market
Canada’s start-up low cost airlines have garnered a lot of attention during the last few years, but the country’s longer-standing airlines – Air Canada, WestJet, and 17-year old Porter Airlines – are devising their own strategies to remain competitive in a post-pandemic operating environment.
Air Canada and WestJet are leaning into partnerships to bolster their networks, and WestJet has zeroed in on building on its fortress in Western Canada.
Porter Airlines, meanwhile, has embarked on expansion plans with its new fleet of Embraer 195-E2 jets.
As the different approaches taken by those airlines unfold, the success or failure of their strategies will be heavily scrutinised.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.