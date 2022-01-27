Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 27-Jan-2022
Delta Air Lines announces sustainable range of onboard product offerings
Iberia and Iberia Express sign SAF development deal with Cepsa
All Nippon Airways includes business travel in SAF Flight Initiative
Etihad Guest to include carbon offsetting under Talabat 'Miles to Go' partnership
Melbourne Tullamarine Airport commits to net zero by 2025
This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.
Delta Air Lines announced (25-Jan-2022) plans to refresh its onboard product offerings from Jan-2022, reducing onboard single-use plastic consumption by 4.9 million pounds per year. The carrier will begin to offer a sustainable range of onboard products, including:
- Amenity kits: Made in partnership with Mexico-based apparel brand Someone Somewhere, the kits include eye masks, bamboo toothbrush and toothpaste, lip balm, and lotion, saving up to 90,000 pounds of plastic per year;
- Bedding: 100% recycled polyester bedding made using more than 100 recycled plastic bottles, reducing single-use plastic consumption by up to 260,000 pounds per year;
- Cutlery: Bamboo cutlery offered for domestic first class fresh packaged meals and on select international flights, with upcoming biodegradable dishware and paper placemats, saving up to 4.3 million pounds of plastic per year;
- Canned wine: Two aluminium-canned wines from Imagery Estate Winery, offered on select coast-to-coast flights in Jan-2022, with plans to expand to all domestic services by the end of 2022, reducing plastic use by 250,000 pounds per year. [more - original PR]
Original report: DELTA’S DRIVING CHANGE FOR THE EARTH AND THE PEOPLE ON IT
Eco-conscious bedding, cutlery, and amenity kits: Delta’s driving change for the earth and the people on it
Delta is accelerating its efforts to build a more sustainable and people-first future for air travel. Starting this month, the airline will refresh its onboard product offerings with artisan-made amenity kits, recycled bedding, reusable and biodegradable service ware and premium canned wine. Together, the products will reduce onboard single-use plastic consumption by approximately 4.9 million pounds per year – that’s roughly the weight of 1,500 standard-sized cars – and significantly increase Delta’s support of minority- and women-run businesses.
“Decisions we make on every aspect of our product are opportunities to make good on two core promises: to deliver exceptional customer experiences and build a better future for people and our planet,” said Allison Ausband, E.V.P. and Chief Customer Experience Officer. “These latest additions deliver something unique to our customers, reduce our environmental impact and enable job creation for the communities we serve around the world.”
Over the past year, Delta has deepened its relationships with suppliers in key markets, which allows the airline to serve more locally sourced menu items, and introduced a beverage lineup that spotlights the first U.S. Black-owned distillery, Du Nord Social Spirits.
“Delta has always put people at the center of everything we do,” said Amelia DeLuca, V.P. of Sustainability. “It’s this people-first focus that led Delta to source new products onboard that reduce waste, bolster diverse suppliers and build communities. We want to protect our planet and the people on it, and the products we provide onboard are the latest way we’re living out this commitment.”
Delta One® Amenity Kits by Someone Somewhere, Featuring Grown Alchemist Skincare Products
Delta has tapped Mexican apparel brand Someone Somewhere to create the amenity kits for customers seated in Delta’s premium Delta One cabin. Someone Somewhere is a Certified B Corporation that combines Mexican traditional handcrafts with innovative products, and Delta’s partnership with the brand has created jobs for more than 250 people in five of Mexico’s most vulnerable states.
The new amenity kit eliminates five single-use plastic items such as zippers and packaging, reducing plastic use by up to 90,000 pounds on an annual basis. Someone Somewhere’s artisanal production processes also eliminate waste and utilize regenerated cotton.
The new kits will launch onboard beginning February and will contain sustainable, wellness-focused products including a Someone Somewhere eye mask, Grown Alchemist natural lip balm and hand lotion, and a Humble Co. bamboo toothbrush. Both Grown Alchemist products onboard will transition to aluminum packaging in April 2022.
Delta One® Bedding Made from Recycled Materials
Delta’s soft, comfortable and premium bedding sets are now made with more than 100 recycled plastic bottles, which will use 25 million recycled bottles annually. The airline is among the first to use 100% recycled polyester (rPET) bedding and – combined with the new use of reusable bedding packaging – will reduce single-use plastic use by up to 260,000 pounds per year. The sets began appearing on board in December 2021.
Refreshed Service Ware
Delta continues to overhaul its onboard service ware globally by introducing products made from natural and recycled materials to replace and reduce plastic usage. When the project is complete later this year, the transition will reduce annual plastic use by up to 4.3 million pounds.
Delta now offers bamboo cutlery for domestic First Class fresh packaged meals and on select international flights. Later this year, all international Main Cabin customers will also see new dishware made from biodegradable material, bamboo cutlery and a premium paper placemat.
This is the latest step in reducing single-use plastic items onboard. In 2018, Delta removed a variety of single-use plastic items onboard, including stir sticks, service ware wrappers, and straws.
Imagery Estate Winery Premium Canned Wine
Delta will now serve two new aluminum-canned wines from Imagery Estate Winery, a premium Sonoma winery led by award-winning winemaker Jamie Benziger. In 2019, Jamie was named Best Winemaker at the International Women’s Wine Competition and named to Wine Enthusiast’s 40 Under 40 list.
Delta will offer Imagery’s Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay onboard starting with select coast-tocoast flights this month and will expand to all domestic flights later this year. The wine’s aluminum packaging reduces annual plastic use by up to 250,000 pounds. Imagery’s wines are also sustainably grown, as certified by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance.
Delta has a longstanding commitment to sustainable air travel and continues to deliver offerings and experiences that are good for our customers and for the world. The airline’s inaugural ESG report highlights its intention to be a catalyst for global change.
Iberia and Iberia Express sign SAF development deal with Cepsa
Iberia and Iberia Express signed (24-Jan-2022) an agreement with Cepsa, to develop and produce sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), made from waste, recycled used oils and other raw, sustainable plant based materials.
Under the agreement, the companies will also explore alternative energies such as renewable hydrogen and electricity, aiming to promote sustainable mobility in aircraft and its fleet of ground vehicles.
Additionally, Iberia will secure preferential access to biojet, which Cepsa has produced for over 10 years in its industrial centres.
The agreement is in line with the European Commission's 'Fit for 55' measures, under which Iberia and Iberia Express have committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, and to operate a minimum of 10% of flights with fuels from sustainable sources by 2030.
To achieve this, the Iberia Group is developing its environmental strategy based on three pillars, comprising more efficient operations, a more sustainable travel experience for customers, and commitment to the ecological transition of aviation. Iberia Express will support the transition to alternative sources of aircraft propulsion as part of the initiative. [more - original PR - Spanish]
Original report:
Cepsa y el Grupo Iberia sellan una ambiciosa alianza estratégica para descarbonizar a gran escala el transporte aéreo
- Las dos grandes compañías españolas se unen para desarrollar y producir biocombustibles sostenibles para la aviación (SAF) a gran escala, a partir de residuos, aceites usados reciclados u otras materias primas de origen vegetal sostenible (bios de 2ª generación
- El acuerdo, que también incluye a Iberia Express, contempla otras alternativas energéticas, como el hidrógeno renovable y la electricidad, para fomentar la movilidad sostenible en aeronaves y flotas terrestres (vehículos para el suministro, las operaciones de carga y descarga de equipajes, asistencia al avión y remolcado hasta la pista de despegue)
- Cepsa, uno de los líderes en el suministro de combustibles para la aviación del mercado en España, se convierte en un proveedor estratégico para el Grupo Iberia, que se asegura el acceso preferente a un combustible escaso (biojet), logrando así la aerolínea una ventaja competitiva tanto para clientes como para inversores (gracias a las mejores calificaciones en los índices de sostenibilidad)
- El Grupo Iberia está desarrollando su estrategia de sostenibilidad sobre tres pilares: operaciones más eficientes, una experiencia de viaje más sostenible para sus clientes y compromiso con la investigación y desarrollo de los combustibles sostenibles y otras tecnologías que contribuyan a la descarbonización del sector
Los presidentes de Iberia e Iberia Express y el consejero delegado de Cepsa han firmado hoy un acuerdo para avanzar en la descarbonización del sector aéreo, a través del desarrollo e investigación de combustibles de origen sostenible y otras alternativas energéticas como el hidrógeno renovable y la electricidad, para fomentar la movilidad sostenible de aviones y de la flota de vehículos que les prestan servicios en aeropuertos.
Para las tres compañías el desarrollo de los combustibles de origen sostenible (SAF) son una prioridad para continuar avanzando hacia una industria cada vez más baja en carbono y contribuir así a la consecución de la Agenda 2030. Este proyecto, que contempla la investigación y pruebas en vuelo con SAF, contribuye a los Objetivos para el Desarrollo Sostenible número 7 (Garantizar el acceso a una energía asequible, segura, sostenible y moderna), 8 (Promover el crecimiento económico inclusivo y sostenible, el empleo y el trabajo digno) y 13 (adoptar medidas urgentes para combatir el cambio climático y sus efectos).
Cepsa está trabajando en un ambicioso plan para dar un giro verde a todos sus negocios y convertirse en un referente de la transición energética en su sector. Además, la compañía cuenta con una amplia experiencia en este ámbito: lleva más de 10 años produciendo biocombustibles en sus centros industriales y desarrolla estudios pioneros a nivel mundial para convertir residuos y aceites usados en combustibles de origen renovable de alto valor energético.
Para Maarten Wetselaar, consejero delegado de Cepsa, “esta alianza muestra la apuesta de Cepsa por la sostenibilidad y la firme determinación de apoyar a nuestros clientes, dotándolos de soluciones viables que aceleren su transición energética. Como referente en el suministro de combustibles para el sector aéreo, compartimos con el Grupo Iberia el objetivo común de impulsar la descarbonización del transporte como herramienta de lucha contra el cambio climático”.
Como parte del Grupo IAG, Iberia e Iberia Express se han comprometido a lograr cero emisiones netas en 2050, y a operar un mínimo de un 10% de sus vuelos con combustibles de origen sostenible en 2030.
Para lograrlo, el Grupo Iberia está desarrollando su estrategia medioambiental sobre tres pilares: operaciones más eficientes −donde se incluyen todas las iniciativas de renovación de flota, reducción del consumo de combustible y electrificación de sus vehículos, entre otras−; una experiencia de viaje más sostenible para sus clientes −a través de la digitalización de servicios, la eliminación progresiva de plásticos a bordo, el desarrollo de su sistema de gestión de residuos y la compensación de la huella de carbono−; y su compromiso con la transición ecológica de la aviación, sobre todo, a través de su colaboración en la investigación y desarrollo de combustibles de origen sostenible.
“Para la descarbonización del sector aéreo es imprescindible el desarrollo, producción y distribución de los combustibles de origen sostenible a precios asequibles y en cantidad suficiente para abastecer a las aerolíneas. Confiamos en que este acuerdo con Cepsa contribuya a ese objetivo”, ha comentado Javier Sánchez-Prieto, presidente y CEO de Iberia.
Por su parte, Iberia Express, como aerolínea low cost de corto y medio radio dentro del Grupo Iberia, también apoyará desde su ámbito de actuación la transición hacia fuentes alternativas de propulsión de las aeronaves como parte de esta iniciativa. Para Carlos Gómez, CEO de Iberia Express, “es el momento de crear sinergias entre compañías que tenemos un mismo objetivo, poder desarrollar nuestra actividad y nuestras operaciones minimizando el impacto ecológico. Este acuerdo es un importante paso en este camino hacia un transporte aéreo más sostenible, en línea con nuestro compromiso conjunto con la descarbonización del sector”.
Combustibles sostenibles
Los biocombustibles para la aviación tienen un papel clave en la descarbonización del turismo y del transporte aéreo. En comparación con el combustible convencional, el SAF puede reducir las emisiones de la aviación hasta en un 80% respecto al queroseno convencional, durante todo su ciclo de vida, según la Asociación Internacional de Transporte Aéreo.
Además, aportan otros beneficios: impulsa la economía circular, aumenta la independencia energética (y, con ella, la seguridad de suministro), asegura el mantenimiento de un importante motor de la economía española (200.000 empleos de calidad) y puede utilizarse de manera inmediata sin necesidad de renovar la flota y aprovechando las infraestructuras de suministro actuales.
Para la consecución del objetivo de crecimiento cero de las emisiones de carbono, desde 2020, la Asociación del Transporte Aéreo Internacional (IATA) está impulsando el uso de biocombustibles sostenibles, entre otras iniciativas, por su significativa reducción de CO2.
Este acuerdo entre Cepsa y el Grupo Iberia está en línea con el conjunto de medidas Fit for 55 de la Comisión Europea, que incluye una iniciativa legislativa denominada ‘RefuelEU Aviation’, que pretende impulsar la oferta y demanda de biocombustibles de aviación en la Unión Europea, alcanzando un uso del 2% en 2025, del 5% en 2030 y del 63% en 2050.
All Nippon Airways includes business travel in SAF Flight Initiative
All Nippon Airways extended (20-Jan-2022) its SAF Flight Initiative with the inclusion of business travel from participating corporate partners.
Launched in Oct-2021, the SAF Flight Initiative programme aims to expand SAF utilisation and reduce emissions related to business travel. [more - original PR]
Etihad Airways expanded (25-Jan-2022) its loyalty partnership with Talabat to include carbon offsetting until Dec-2023.
In line with Etihad's Conscious Choices initiative the expanded agreement will offset each Talabat ride made through the Etihad Guest 'Miles to Go' programme, in partnership with CarbonClick.
As previously reported by CAPA, the initial region-wide partnership was established in Sep-2021 and allows Etihad Guest members to earn and spend Miles via the Kuwaiti food and q-commerce platform. [more - original PR]
Original report: Etihad Guest and Talabat expand partnership to offset carbon emissions
Etihad Guest members using the talabat app in the UAE can now contribute to offsetting carbon emissions through the Miles on the Go programme.This initiative is part of a wider collaboration between Etihad and talabat, which was announced last year.Etihad is the first airline in the world to reward its guests for adopting more sustainable practices in the air and on the ground.
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Etihad Guest, the loyalty programme of Etihad Airways, and talabat, the region’s leading food, and q-commerce delivery platform, are expanding their partnership with the Etihad Guest ‘Miles on the Go’ programme to include carbon offsetting until December 2023.
The original agreement was signed in September 2021 and allowed Etihad Guest members to earn and redeem miles when ordering food, groceries, and other essentials on the talabat platform in the UAE. Today, Etihad Guest members can also contribute to the Conscious Choices sustainability initiative recently launched by the airline. In partnership with CarbonClick, the project will offset each ride made by a talabat rider through the Miles on the Go programme, helping to contribute to the overall effort by the airline to offset its carbon footprint, making it the first in the world to reward its guests for adopting more sustainable practices.
Kim Hardaker, Director Loyalty and Partnerships, Etihad Airways, said: “We are very proud of our Conscious Choices initiative and our venture with talabat through the Miles on the Go programme is an example of our constant strive to find new and innovative ways to reduce our carbon footprint. This partnership enhances our commitment and that of our guests towards making a positive impact to a more sustainable future.”
Onur Elgun, Vice President of Strategy at talabat, added: “As a company, we are stepping up our efforts to contribute to a more sustainable future focusing on offsetting and reducing our carbon footprint. Therefore, the timing of this couldn’t be better, and it’s an opportunity to positively contribute to projects that create clean energy, a key driver in reducing global carbon emissions”.
“We’re very proud to continue expanding our partnership with Etihad Airways, especially in this area, and supporting them in their carbon offsetting goals. Through this, we will be able to utilize our combined platforms to help make a difference as part of our ongoing commitment for a better tomorrow”.
The offsets will be invested in the Sichuan Household Biogas Programme through Etihad’s partner CarbonClick. This project helps Chinese farmers recycle farm waste into clean energy, which can be used for cooking, heating, or lighting instead of coal and firewood.
Members can use the Etihad Guest mobile app to register their eligible Visa cards and earn one mile for every AED 3 spent on the talabat platform using the linked card. The app will also prompt members to choose if they wish to earn miles or redeem miles on the transaction.
Customers using the talabat app who would like to start earning miles on Etihad Guest can sign up for free on etihadguest.com, while Etihad Guest members who would like to start earning and spending their miles through the talabat platform can download the Etihad Guest App and register their Visa cards on Miles on the Go.
Over the last two years, despite the challenges of COVID-19, Etihad has introduced several significant CO2 reduction initiatives under its Greenliner sustainability programme. This includes adopting thousands of mangroves, using sustainable fuels, reducing contrails, flying optimised
flight paths, operating more electric vehicles and working with partners who share its vision for cleaner skies.
Melbourne Tullamarine Airport commits to net zero by 2025
Melbourne Tullamarine Airport announced (27-Jan-2022) the introduction of an organic waste recycling stream within its terminals from the end of the year, and committed to an accelerated target of net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2025.
Key to the net zero target is a recently commissioned 12 megawatt solar farm under the approach to the north-south runway that can produce enough electricity to power all four terminals.
Melbourne Airport chief of infrastructure Simon Gandy stated: "By 2030 we expect to have more than 50% of our energy needs met by expanding our on-site solar generation facilities, with the remainder of our energy requirements procured through dedicated power purchasing agreements directly linked to high quality solar and wind farm developments in Victoria".
The airport is developing a "strategy for Scope 3 emissions, working closely with our airline and ground transport partners, airport tenants and broader supply chain to reduce emissions across the aviation industry".
The introduction of an organics waste stream is expected to reduce the airport's environmental footprint and contribute to its goal of diverting 60% of terminal waste from landfill by the end of 2024. [more - original PR]
Original report: Melbourne Airport commits to net zero by 2025, introduces organics waste stream
Melbourne Airport has committed to an accelerated target of net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2025 and announced the introduction of an organic waste recycling stream within its terminals from the end of the year.
Key to the net-zero target is a recently commissioned 12-megawatt solar farm under the approach to the north-south runway that can produce enough electricity to power all four terminals.
Melbourne Airport Chief of Infrastructure Simon Gandy said that the net-zero target is among the most ambitious carbon emissions reduction plan of any capital city airport in Australia.
“While our primary job is to move passengers and freight safely and efficiently around Australia and the world, we are committed to doing so in a way that is environmentally responsible,” he said.
“We know that achieving net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2025 is ambitious, but we also recognise that we need to take big steps to tackle the challenges we face as a global society.
“We will achieve our target by reducing our energy footprint through operational and technology efficiencies and sourcing our future energy demands through renewable energy generation.
“This means that by 2030 we expect to have more than 50% of our energy needs met by expanding our on-site solar generation facilities, with the remainder of our energy requirements procured through dedicated power purchasing agreements directly linked to high-quality solar and wind farm developments in Victoria.
“In addition to Scope 1 and 2, we are developing a strategy for Scope 3 emissions, working closely with our airline and ground transport partners, airport tenants and broader supply chain to reduce emissions across the aviation industry.
"The introduction of an organics waste stream is expected to further reduce our environmental footprint and contribute to the airport’s goal of diverting 60% of terminal waste from landfill by the end of 2024. It follows a ban on single-use plastics in the airport’s terminals that came into force at the end of last year.
“Outside of our terminals we continue to practice circular economy principles, by re-using soil, water, concrete and asphalt as part of infrastructure construction projects,” Mr Gandy said.
“I congratulate Melbourne Airport for taking action to improve the environmental sustainability of its operations and helping us meet our renewable energy, greenhouse gas emissions and waste reduction targets,” said Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D’Ambrosio.