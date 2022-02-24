Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 24-Feb-2022
Norwegian partners Neste to offer corporate customers CO2 reductions
Air France-KLM to sign SAF contract with Maersk
Korean Air to commence use of SAF on Seoul-Paris service
Rotterdam The Hague Airport and SkyNRG launch carbon offsetting tool to develop SAF industry
Pratt & Whitney awarded ARPA-E contract to develop hydrogen technology for narrowbody aircraft
This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.
Norwegian partners Neste to offer corporate customers CO2 reductions
Norwegian entered (17-Feb-2022) a collaboration agreement with Neste, enabling the carrier's corporate customers to voluntarily reduce CO2 emissions from business travel by up to 80%, through Neste's sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
Norwegian VP sustainability Anders Fagernæs emphasised "accelerating the voluntary market for SAF sends a signal to scale production and improve economies of scale, which is much needed to reduce costs".
Scan Global Logistics (SGL) has also partnered Norwegian and Neste, highlighting it reduced its business travel CO2 emissions by 10% in 2021, through the initial pilot.
Under the agreement between Norwegian and Neste, SGL covered the additional cost for seven tons Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel, which was used on Norwegian flights, reducing SGL's CO2 emissions from business travel by 21 tonnes.
The carrier has elected to purchase SAF for all its administration related business travel in 2022, replacing the fossil jet fuel consumption. [more - original PR]
Original report: Norwegian enables corporate customers to reduce emissions from business travel
Norwegian has entered into a collaboration agreement with Neste, the world’s leading producer of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). Norwegian’s corporate customers can now reduce their CO2 emissions from business travel by up to 80 per cent through sustainable aviation fuel. The agreement is an important step in accelerating a voluntary market for such fuels.
Sustainable aviation fuel is a proven low carbon solution that has been in use since 2011. Norwegian’s modern and fuel-efficient aircraft can tank up to 50 per cent SAF. By replacing fossil-based aviation fuel, SAF can reduce lifecycle GHG emissions up to 80 per cent.
“With Neste’s sustainable aviation fuel we enable corporate customers to reduce CO2 emissions from business travel. Accelerating the voluntary market for sustainable aviation fuel sends a signal to scale production and improve economies of scale, which is much needed to reduce costs,” said Anders Fagernæs, Vice President Sustainability in Norwegian.
In 2022, Norwegian will blend in 0.5 per cent sustainable aviation fuel on all fuel consumption in Norway and 1 per cent in Sweden and France, under government mandates. All voluntary purchases from corporate customers come in addition to these government mandates.
Helping corporates meet their emission reduction targets
Scan Global Logistics (SGL), a fast-growing global full-service logistics provider headquartered in Copenhagen, has set an ambitious target of reducing their emissions with 50% every 10 years. Reducing CO2 emissions from business travel is one of their priorities and they chose to partner with Norwegian and Neste to make significant steps in reducing business travel impact.
“We want to be at the forefront of the transition. To do so we must adopt smart technologies when they become available. With this initial pilot we reduced our CO2 emissions from business travel in 2021 by 10 per cent, which is the reduction we need for all emissions areas every year,” said Allan Melgaard, Global CEO in Scan Global Logistics.
Under the agreement between Norwegian and Neste, Scan Global Logistics covered the additional cost for seven tons Neste MY Sustainable Aviation FuelTM which was used on Norwegian flights. This reduced SGL’s CO2 emissions from business travel by 21 tonnes.
Sustainably sourced and independently verified
Neste’s sustainable aviation fuel reduces emissions by up to 80 per cent in neat form and over the life cycle compared to fossil jet fuel use, calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as the CORSIA methodology. It is made from sustainably sourced, renewable waste and residue raw materials.
"With this solution, we are making real and direct emission reductions through the usage of SAF more readily available while making business travel more sustainable. As the end-to-end production and delivery process is audited by an independent, certified third party, these reductions can be used to meet Science Based Targets (SBTi), ensuring compliance and validating the emission reduction for the business who has made the investment in SAF,” said Jason Reichow, Vice President Business Development, Renewable Aviation at Neste.
Norwegian has decided to purchase sustainable aviation fuel for all its administration related business travel in 2022, replacing the fossil jet fuel consumption.
Air France-KLM to sign SAF contract with Maersk
Maersk announced (23-Feb-2022) it will sign a two year agreement with Air France-KLM Group to purchase sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
The agreement will cover around 40,000 trips p/a taken by Maersk personnel as well as the purchase of an additional 400,000L of SAF to be used for cargo transportation.
The deal also provides opportunities for additional purchases of SAF for Maersk cargo customers.
Maersk's air emissions currently account for less than 1% of its total emissions, but are set to increase following its projected growth. [more - original PR]
Original report: Maersk to sign Sustainable Aviation Fuel contract with Air France - KLM
A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) will sign an agreement with Air France – KLM to purchase Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).The deal includes a first-of-its-kind contract to cover around 40.000 trips taken by Maersk´s Marine & Corporate travels on these carriers yearly as well as an additional purchase for approx. 400K litres to be used on cargo transportation. Maersk will pay a premium for approx. 2.200 metric Tonnes of SAF.
"This is a small but significant agreement. By working together with Air France-KLM and paying a premium to use SAF, we are embarking on the same journey with our suppliers as our green-minded customers are when they choose to pay a premium for Maersk ECO Delivery, our low-carbon product manufactured from recycled sustainable biomass and one of the only options for green emissions in shipping today."
Mette Christensen
Global Head of Indirect Category Management, A.P. Moller – Maersk
The 2-year deal provides opportunities for further purchasing SAF for Maersk cargo customers which is an attractive proposition for many Maersk customers who are looking at addressing their CO2 footprints.
"I am delighted to see A.P. Moller – Maersk participating in our SAF program and leading the way in reducing net emissions in the aviation industry. This new contract reinforces further the long-term partnership between Air France-KLM and A.P. Moller – Maersk."
Sébastien Guyot
SVP Global Sales & Commercial Partnerships Air France-KLM
Maersk is exploring several options to meet its 2030 target to have minimum 30% of its air cargo transported using SAF. Partnerships with suppliers are of the essence when exploring sustainable solutions to decarbonise logistics as no company can do it alone.
"If we want to see impact taking place already in this decade, it is crucial to be able to deliver on our customers ‘need already now. This agreement is a starting point for us to create the market demand that is required to accelerate the much-needed green energy transition in aviation."
Torben Bengtsson
Global Head of Air & LCL, A.P. Moller -Maersk
Bold action to accelerate solutions that decarbonize aviation are crucial to reduce overall environmental impact from logistics. Currently Maersk is exploring different pathways to source sufficient SAF, though the company will leverage our efforts within green fuel development and sourcing to also secure sustainable solutions for our customers in air freight.
Already back on December 1, 2021, Maersk committed to pay the green premium for SAF-powered air cargo as part of Eco-Skies, a first-of-its-kind program involving leading global corporations working with United Airlines to help power flying in a more sustainable way. This program offers the opportunity to reduce environmental impact and help make sustainable aviation the norm.
Maersk´s air emissions currently make up less than 1% of the company total emissions but are set to increase with the growth projected to serve our customers. The global integrator of container logistics is aware of the environmental challenges to airfreight but clearly air freight is a crucial enabler for Maersk customers to get the flexibility they need for their global supply chains so for us this is a must-do move.
Achieving climate neutrality is a strategic imperative for Maersk. On Air, Maersk has similar ambitions as on Ocean, including forwarding business where the company is involved with carriers that offer SAF-based (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) solutions as well as own fleet where Maersk is committed to explore green fuels for the Star Air operated fleet of aircraft in line with IATA and ICAO guidance.
Korean Air to commence use of SAF on Seoul-Paris service
Korean Air announced (18-Feb-2022) plans to commence the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on scheduled Seoul Incheon-Paris CDG service, making it the first South Korean airline to utilise SAF on a regular international service.
As previously reported by CAPA, in Jun-2021 Korean Air signed an agreement with Hyundai Oilbank to collaborate on the promotion of SAF usage. [more - original PR - Korean]
Original report: 대한항공, 탄소배출 더 줄인다… 국제선 파리노선에 지속가능 항공연료(SAF) 도입
대한항공이 파리-인천구간 국제선 정기편 노선에 국내 최초로 지속가능 항공연료 (Sustainable Aviation Fuel, 이하 SAF)를 도입한다.
SAF는 석유, 석탄 등 기존의 화석 자원이 아닌 동물성·식물성 기름, 해조류, 도시 폐기물 가스 등 친환경 원료로 만들어진 항공유다. 화석자원을 기반으로 한 기존 항공유보다 2배~5배가량 비싸다고 알려졌으나, 원료 수급부터 소비까지 전 단계에서의 탄소 배출량을 기존 항공유에 비해 최대 80%까지 줄일 수 있다. SAF는 항공업계의 주요 탄소감축 수단으로 최근 유럽 및 미국을 중심으로 생산 및 공급을 위한 움직임이 확대되고 있다.
SAF의 사용량은 생산시설과 공급망 부족으로 아직 전 세계 항공유의 0.1% 수준에 불과하지만, 최근 프랑스 정부는 자국 내 항공유 공급업체를 대상으로 최소 1%의 SAF를 혼합하여 공급하도록 법제화 한 바 있다.
대한항공은 SAF 혼합 공급으로 인한 비용증가 우려에도 항공산업의 탄소배출 감축과 친환경 연료로의 전환 필요성에 공감해 파리-인천 정기편 노선에 SAF 도입을 추진한다. 지난 2017년 11월 국내 최초로 SAF를 사용 미국 시카고-인천 구간을 한차례 운항한 바 있으나, 정기편 노선에 SAF를 도입하는 것은 지속가능 경영에 대한 대한항공의 의지를 보여주는 좋은 사례라고 할 수 있다.
한편 대한항공은 지난해 현대오일뱅크와 바이오항공유 사용기반 구축을 위한 양해각서 (MOU)를 체결해 지속 협력중에 있으며, SK에너지로부터 국내선 항공편에 사용될 탄소중립 항공유도 구매 한 바 있다. 또한 지난 2월 인천국제공항공사, 에어버스, 에어리퀴드와 ‘항공업계와 공항의 수소 공급 및 인프라 개발을 위한 업무협약’ 을 체결하는 등 탄소 감축을 위한 다양한 노력을 이어 가고 있다.
앞으로도 대한항공은 국내외 운항노선의 SAF 도입을 포함 다양한 부문에서 탄소 감축 및 기후 변화에 선제적으로 대응하는 등 ESG 경영에도 힘써나갈 계획이다.
Rotterdam The Hague Airport and SkyNRG launch carbon offsetting tool to develop SAF industry
Rotterdam The Hague Airport (RTHA) slaat met pionier van duurzame luchtvaartbrandstof SkyNRG en het Noorse klimaattechnologiebedrijf CHOOOSE de handen ineen om de CO2-uitstoot van vliegreizen te verminderen. Met het online hulpmiddel ‘Fly on SAF’ op de website van Rotterdam The Hague Airport kunnen klimaatbewuste reizigers zelf de CO2-uitstoot van hun vliegreis verlagen door fossiele kerosine te vervangen door duurzame luchtvaartbrandstof. Zo wordt vliegen duurzamer. Rotterdam The Hague Airport is de eerste luchthaven in Nederland die de tool ‘Fly on SAF’ aanbiedt.
De vliegreis verduurzamen werkt eenvoudig in een paar stappen. Reizigers vullen met de online tool hun vlieggegevens in en het systeem berekent vervolgens de CO2-uitstoot van de vliegreis uit. Reizigers geven vervolgens aan of de CO2-uitstoot deels of volledig verminderd wordt door de inzet van duurzame luchtvaartbrandstof, ook wel Sustainable Aviation Fuel of SAF genoemd. Betaling kan als laatste stap via de creditcard.
Duurzamer vliegen vanaf Rotterdam The Hague Airport met de tool Fly on SAF, een samenwerking met SkyNRG en CHOOOSE.
Vergelijking met groene stroom
Fly on SAF met SkyNRG, CHOOOSE en Rotterdam The Hague Airport werkt volgens het “Book & Claim” principe en is te vergelijken met het gebruik van groene stroom. Kiezen consumenten voor groene stroom, dan betekent dat niet dat er daadwerkelijk groene stroom door het stopcontact thuis komt. De energieleverancier voegt – namens de gebruiker – groene stroom toe aan het gehele netwerk. Bij SAF werkt dat net zo. Er zit niet per se duurzame luchtvaartbrandstof in het vliegtuig waarin de reiziger zit die zijn of haar reis heeft verduurzaamd.
Logistiek is het slimmer om vliegtuigen in de buurt van een SAF-fabriek te tanken met duurzame luchtvaartbrandstof, om zo te voorkomen dat SAF over de hele wereld getransporteerd moet worden. Met onnodige CO2-uitstoot tot gevolg. Door voor SAF te kiezen dragen reizigers bij aan het verduurzamen van de gehele luchtvaart. Ook in de regio Rotterdam ontwikkelt SkyNRG een SAF-fabriek.
“Verduurzaming van groot belang”
Volgens adviseur Strategie en Duurzaamheid van Rotterdam The Hague Airport Michelle Samson, stimuleert de regionale luchthaven de ontwikkeling van SAF maar wat graag. Vanaf vandaag is ook de online SAF-tool beschikbaar op de site van de luchthaven. “Voor ons is verduurzaming van de luchtvaart van groot belang. En binnen onze visie past de oplossing naadloos bij de wens om tot de meest duurzame luchthavens in de wereld te behoren. Als sector zijn we in transitie om CO2-emissies te reduceren en SAF is hierin de meest effectieve maatregel op korte termijn. SAF speelt dus een cruciale rol in de transitie naar duurzame luchtvaart.”
Michelle Samson: “De oplossing past naadloos bij onze wens om tot de meest duurzame luchthavens te behoren.”
Volgens Samson is de markt van duurzame luchtvaartbrandstoffen nu nog niet groot genoeg om overal ter wereld fossiele brandstoffen te vervangen met een duurzamer alternatief. “Daarom willen we als luchthaven graag meewerken om deze markt te ontwikkelen. We willen duurzame luchtvaartbrandstof op grotere schaal mogelijk maken. Hierdoor kunnen meer reizigers in de toekomst hun CO2 voetafdruk verlagen”. Tegelijkertijd wordt de markt voor SAF versterkt. Dat is een goed begin voor een duurzamere toekomst.”
Eerste Nederlandse luchthaven met Fly on SAF
Rotterdam The Hague Airport is in Nederland de eerste luchthaven die met Fly On SAF en deze tool werkt. Op dit moment zijn er twee andere Europese luchthavens hiermee actief, dat zijn Heathrow Airport in London en Stuttgart Airport in Stuttgart.
Pratt & Whitney awarded ARPA-E contract to develop hydrogen technology for narrowbody aircraft
Pratt & Whitney announced (21-Feb-2022) its selection by the US Department of Energy to develop novel, high efficiency hydrogen fuelled propulsion technology for commercial aviation.
The Hydrogen Steam Injected, Inter‐Cooled Turbine Engine (HySIITE) project was awarded under the DoE's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E).
HySIITE will use liquid hydrogen combustion and water vapour recovery to achieve zero inflight CO2 emissions, while reducing nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 80% and reducing fuel consumption by up to 35% for next generation narrowbody aircraft. [more - original PR]
Original report: Pratt & Whitney Awarded Department of Energy Project to Develop Hydrogen Propulsion Technology
Pratt & Whitney has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) to develop novel, high-efficiency hydrogen-fueled propulsion technology for commercial aviation, as part of DoE’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E).
The Hydrogen Steam Injected, Inter‐Cooled Turbine Engine (HySIITE) project will use liquid hydrogen combustion and water vapor recovery to achieve zero in-flight CO2 emissions, while reducing nitrogen-oxide (NOx) emissions by up to 80 percent and reducing fuel consumption by up to 35 percent for next generation single-aisle aircraft.
“This truly is an exciting opportunity to start developing the key technologies that could bring the industry’s first hydrogen steam injected, inter-cooled engine from concept to reality,” said Geoff Hunt, senior vice president, Engineering and Technology, at Pratt & Whitney. “For nearly 100 years, Pratt & Whitney has been at the forefront of innovating cutting-edge technologies to continually advance the efficiency of aircraft engines, and we are thrilled to be selected to work on what could be the next breakthrough technology for aviation.”
The HySIITE engine will burn hydrogen in a thermodynamic engine cycle that incorporates steam injection to dramatically reduce emissions of NOx, a greenhouse gas. The semi-closed system architecture planned for HySIITE will achieve thermal efficiency greater than fuel cells and reduce total operating costs when compared to using “drop in” sustainable aviation fuels. This is the first direct collaboration between Pratt & Whitney and ARPA-E.
“Pratt & Whitney has a long legacy with hydrogen-fueled propulsion, and we are excited to advance this emerging technology as part of our comprehensive strategy to support the aviation industry’s ambitious goal of achieving net zero aircraft CO2 emissions by 2050,” said Graham Webb, chief sustainability officer at Pratt & Whitney. “Partnerships with public agencies such as the Department of Energy have a vital role to play towards developing and maturing technologies that could have a global impact on reducing the environmental footprint of aviation.”