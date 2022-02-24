Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 24-Feb-2022

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

Norwegian entered (17-Feb-2022) a collaboration agreement with Neste, enabling the carrier's corporate customers to voluntarily reduce CO2 emissions from business travel by up to 80%, through Neste's sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Norwegian VP sustainability Anders Fagernæs emphasised "accelerating the voluntary market for SAF sends a signal to scale production and improve economies of scale, which is much needed to reduce costs".

Scan Global Logistics (SGL) has also partnered Norwegian and Neste, highlighting it reduced its business travel CO2 emissions by 10% in 2021, through the initial pilot.

Under the agreement between Norwegian and Neste, SGL covered the additional cost for seven tons Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel, which was used on Norwegian flights, reducing SGL's CO2 emissions from business travel by 21 tonnes.

The carrier has elected to purchase SAF for all its administration related business travel in 2022, replacing the fossil jet fuel consumption. [more - original PR]

Original report: Norwegian enables corporate customers to reduce emissions from business travel

Norwegian has entered into a collaboration agreement with Neste, the world’s leading producer of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). Norwegian’s corporate customers can now reduce their CO2 emissions from business travel by up to 80 per cent through sustainable aviation fuel. The agreement is an important step in accelerating a voluntary market for such fuels.

Sustainable aviation fuel is a proven low carbon solution that has been in use since 2011. Norwegian’s modern and fuel-efficient aircraft can tank up to 50 per cent SAF. By replacing fossil-based aviation fuel, SAF can reduce lifecycle GHG emissions up to 80 per cent.

“With Neste’s sustainable aviation fuel we enable corporate customers to reduce CO2 emissions from business travel. Accelerating the voluntary market for sustainable aviation fuel sends a signal to scale production and improve economies of scale, which is much needed to reduce costs,” said Anders Fagernæs, Vice President Sustainability in Norwegian.

In 2022, Norwegian will blend in 0.5 per cent sustainable aviation fuel on all fuel consumption in Norway and 1 per cent in Sweden and France, under government mandates. All voluntary purchases from corporate customers come in addition to these government mandates.

Helping corporates meet their emission reduction targets

Scan Global Logistics (SGL), a fast-growing global full-service logistics provider headquartered in Copenhagen, has set an ambitious target of reducing their emissions with 50% every 10 years. Reducing CO2 emissions from business travel is one of their priorities and they chose to partner with Norwegian and Neste to make significant steps in reducing business travel impact.

“We want to be at the forefront of the transition. To do so we must adopt smart technologies when they become available. With this initial pilot we reduced our CO2 emissions from business travel in 2021 by 10 per cent, which is the reduction we need for all emissions areas every year,” said Allan Melgaard, Global CEO in Scan Global Logistics.

Under the agreement between Norwegian and Neste, Scan Global Logistics covered the additional cost for seven tons Neste MY Sustainable Aviation FuelTM which was used on Norwegian flights. This reduced SGL’s CO2 emissions from business travel by 21 tonnes.

Sustainably sourced and independently verified

Neste’s sustainable aviation fuel reduces emissions by up to 80 per cent in neat form and over the life cycle compared to fossil jet fuel use, calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as the CORSIA methodology. It is made from sustainably sourced, renewable waste and residue raw materials.

"With this solution, we are making real and direct emission reductions through the usage of SAF more readily available while making business travel more sustainable. As the end-to-end production and delivery process is audited by an independent, certified third party, these reductions can be used to meet Science Based Targets (SBTi), ensuring compliance and validating the emission reduction for the business who has made the investment in SAF,” said Jason Reichow, Vice President Business Development, Renewable Aviation at Neste.

Norwegian has decided to purchase sustainable aviation fuel for all its administration related business travel in 2022, replacing the fossil jet fuel consumption.