Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 24-Feb-2020

British Airways outlines sustainability measures

British Airways announced (22-Feb-2020) it is forensically assessing its entire operation to identify amendments to sustainability. Key details include:

First class duvets are now made from 19 recycled plastic bottles;

Replacing seats on short haul aircraft with light weight versions, saving 9100 tonnes of CO2 p/a;

Taxi with a single engine on short haul services, saving 3700 tonnes CO2 p/a;

Introduction of light weight trolleys, saving 5000 tonnes of CO2 p/a;

Retract landing lights earlier on A320 fleet, burning less fuel and saving 8000 tonnes of CO2 p/a;

Replacing twizzle sticks with bamboo versions, saving 45 tonnes of plastic p/a;

Replacing plastic wraps on bedding with rubber bands, saving more than 19 millions pieces of plastic. [more - original PR]

HRH The Prince of Wales has toured British Airways’ engineering base in Cardiff, seeing first-hand the changes, large and small, which the airline is making as it works towards more sustainable flying.

In front of more than 400 BA staff, His Royal Highness was shown the nose-to-tail focus on sustainability from the heavy-weight investments in new fuel-efficient aircraft, to the smallest detail of using a light-weight solder in aircraft repairs, bringing down the carbon footprint of each journey. British Airways is forensically assessing its entire operation to find the little changes which add up to a big change of direction. Each First-Class duvet is now made from 19 recycled plastic bottles

Replacing seats on short-haul aircraft with new lighter weight versions saves 9,100 tonnes of CO2 per year. That’s equivalent to more than 350 return flights from London to Berlin

We now taxi to the runway using a single engine taxi on short haul flights, saving 3,700 tonnes of CO2 per year, equivalent to more than 100 return flights from London to Madrid

Our lighter cabin trolleys save 5,000 tonnes of CO2 per year; that’s a saving equivalent to more than 300 return flights from London to Paris

We now retract our landing lights earlier on our A320 fleet, burning less fuel and saving 8,000 tonnes of CO2 per year; a saving equivalent to 150 return flights from London to Athens

We have replaced plastic swizzle sticks with bamboo versions, saving 45 tonnes of plastic per year

His Royal Highness was shown around a Boeing 787-9, one of the world's most efficient aircraft, with the airline investing in a further 73 fuel-efficient and quieter aircraft to arrive before 2024. Apprentices who work at British Airways Maintenance, Cardiff showed off the inside of the aircraft's engine, explaining that work has now started on a project to convert household waste into sustainable aviation fuel. And on board the aircraft, he saw how many single use plastics were being replaced by sustainable alternatives. As the event came to a close, HRH unveiled a plaque created from recycled aircraft parts to mark the visit. British Airways' Chairman and Chief Executive, Alex Cruz, who led the tour, said: "It has been an honour to showcase our work in this area to His Royal Highness today. Every decision we make at British Airways now starts with a simple question: what does that mean for our sustainability aspiration? We're now offsetting carbon emissions on all our flights within the UK, and were the first airline group to commit to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. We've got a lot of work to do, but keeping an eye on the detail as well as the bigger picture is the only way to get there." Louise Evans, Director of Communications & Corporate Responsibility said: "From new, quieter and more fuel efficient aircraft to sustainable swizzle sticks that eliminate the use of single use plastic, we're carrying out a huge transformation of the way we fly. "His Royal Highness opened this engineering base 26 years ago, and we were delighted to welcome him back to our engineering base here in Cardiff so he can see for himself the steps we are taking to a sustainable future."

London Heathrow Airport gains carbon neutral status for infrastructure

London Heathrow Airport gained (21-Feb-2020) carbon neutral status for its infrastructure efforts. The airport has targeted zero carbon by 2030 and has invested GBP100 million to improve energy efficiency, leading to a 93% emissions reduction from airport buildings and infrastructure since 1990. It will offset the remaining 7% through tree planting projects in Indonesia and Mexico certified through the Verified Carbon Standard. [more - original PR]

Heathrow Airport (LHR/EGLL) has announced that it has gained Carbon Neutral status for its infrastructure.

The UK’s busiest airport has also become the first major airport in the world to target zero carbon by 2030. The airport has invested £100 million in projects which improve the efficiency of energy use as well as sourcing renewable energy from suppliers. Overall this has led to a reduction of carbon emissions from the airport buildings and infrastructure by 93% compared to 1990. Heathrowwill offset the remaining 7% of airport infrastructure emissions through tree planting projects in Indonesia and Mexico certified through the Verified Carbon Standard. Heathrow Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye, said: “Making our infrastructure entirely carbon neutral is a significant milestone and a testament to the determination of our airport to help spearhead a new era of sustainable aviation. Our sights are now set on working with the global aviation industry to deliver on net-zero by 2050, at the latest. We can and will cut the environmental cost of flying whilst keeping the benefits of travel for future generations.” The announcement comes as Heathrow Airport announced a further investment of £1.8 million for 2020 to kick-start UK nature-based carbon-saving projects to help to kick-start the restoration of natural UK carbon sinks. These include peatlands, woodlands and farming soils which could save 43 megatonnes of carbon annually by 2050 if significant investments are made. Heathrow Airport says that it can’t create this saving alone though, and will use its position to encourage others within the aviation industry to invest in these types of initiatives across the UK. The UK Aviation Industry as a whole has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport unveils six commitments achieved in 2019

Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport announced (20-Feb-2020) the airport achieved the following 2019-2021 commitments:

Achieve year-on-year improvement in injury statistics and aviation safety performance;

Delivery 1.5 days of training per employee p/a;

Continue to meet regulatory compliance requirements for noise and air quality;

Maintain 30% average annual use of recycled water at Terminal 1;

Remove plastic straws and single use plastic bags from terminals;

Recycle landside organic waste at Terminal 1. [more - original PR]

2019-2021 Sustainability commitments

Delivering on our commitments

Our 2019-2021 commitments embedded sustainability in all aspects of our business in line with the pillars of our strategy. Our flagship initiatives support these pillars and focus attention on issues where we can drive a step change in our performance.

Responsible business

Being ethically responsible and transparent in how we do business.

Brussels Airport commits to strengthening UFP reduction actions

Brussels Airport announced (21-Feb-2020) plans to bolster actions to reduce ultrafine particle (UFP) emissions and ground noise from engine test runs. In addition to measures already being carried out, such as reducing taxiing times and electrification of ground infrastructure, the airport aims to implement the following measures:

Use of electric taxiing;

Differentiating airport charges based on emissions and noise;

Joining an EU research programme to provide sustainable aviation fuel;

Collaboration with researchers to apply innovative technologies for the reduction of UFP, such as UFP capture. [more - original PR]

Brussels Airport strengthens its actions to reduce ultrafine particle emissions and moves its engine test run site.