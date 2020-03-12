Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 12-Mar-2020

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

British Airways to remove 700 tonnes of single use plastic in 2020

Belfast City George Best Airport announced (11-Mar-2020) British Airways will remove 700 tonnes of single use plastic on board its services in 2020, amounting to more than 250 million individual items of plastic.

The airline previously rolled out initiatives to remove 25 million individual items of single use plastic p/a, and set a target to increase this by more than 700%. British Airways has been working with suppliers to identify alternatives to single use plastic items, and will replace as many as possible with recyclable or re-usable items or items from sustainable sources in 2020.

British Airways customer experience manager Kate Tanner stated: "Our customers have told us that they want to see these changes and we’re pleased to have made real strides in our journey to becoming more sustainable. We’ve spent a long time researching how to make sustainable changes without causing environmental impact elsewhere". [more - original PR]



Air New Zealand launches sustainable tourism website

Air New Zealand launched (11-Mar-2020) a new website to promote local sustainable tourism operators and their activities and attractions that have been awarded a Qualmark endorsement for commitment to quality, safety and sustainability. The website, developed in partnership with Bookme, offers more than 170 Qualmark endorsed activities.

Air New Zealand tourism partnership manager Jenny Simpson stated: "There is a growing trend internationally towards sustainable tourism and Air New Zealand is committed to supporting New Zealand operators who share the same goals". [more - original PR]

Canberra Airport outlines additional sustainability strategies

Canberra Airport announced (Mar-2020) its 2020 Environmental Strategy builds upon previous environmental strategies. Additional issues raised in the 2020 Environmental Strategy include:

Ongoing review of the Canberra Airport environment management system;

Review of existing practices and the development and implementation of a waste management strategy for the airport site;

The review of current technology and practices and the development and implementation of a formal energy strategy for the airport site, as well as a review of the Canberra Airport water management plan. [more - original PR]

Canberra Airport unveils 2020 master plan details

Canberra Airport announced (Mar-2020) the following highlights within its 2020 Master Plan:

Commitment of being in touch with the community, governments, and business about the development of the site and ongoing integration into the social, economic growth and prosperity of the region;

Taxiway works over "the next eight years", operating without night time restrictions;

Inclusion of a parallel runway concept, requiring the acquisition of land adjacent of the Fairbarn precinct from the Australian Government;

Increased road connectivity to meet traffic demands of a growing region;

Continued protection of endangered flora and fauna present on the airport site;

Commitment to liaising with and contributing to endangered species research, as well as commitment to the management of natural resources and heritage values across the airport. [more - original PR]

