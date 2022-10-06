Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 06-Oct-2022

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

AURA AERO announced (05-Oct-2022) nine airlines signed letters of intent (LoI) for more than 130 ERA electric aircraft.

Details include:

The LoIs cover passenger, cargo and VIP versions of the ERA aircraft.

The passenger version will be configured with 19 seats.

AURA AERO has more than 330 order intentions for the ERA aircraft. [more - original PR]

Original report: AURA AERO announces the signature of Letters of Intent for over 130 ERA aircraft, the electric 19-seater regional transport aircraft

Nine airlines have signed Letters of Intent for the three versions, passenger, cargo and VIP: Afrijet (Gabon – 10 aircraft), Elitavia (Malta – 20 aircraft), DUX (Brazil – 20 aircraft), Flying Green (France – 10 aircraft), FMS (Switzerland – 10 aircraft), Twinjet (France – 25 aircraft), and three airlines to be announced shortly.

Jérémy Caussade, co-founder and president of AURA AERO, said: “We are happy and proud to announce these new orders for ERA, an aircraft that will enable, thanks to modern and digital technology, to transport passengers and freight in total safety, with an extremely low emission rate and an unbeatable business plan. We are convinced, more than ever, of the relevance of this aircraft in the implementation of a decarbonized aviation.”

ERA will offer point to point mobility for transporting passengers or cargo, with a massive reduction of noise levels and CO2 emissions, in view of a decarbonized aviation.

To this day, the ERA program stands at over 330 order intentions.