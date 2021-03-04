Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 04-Mar-2021

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

American Airlines and Deloitte collaborating to increase SAF production

American Airlines and Deloitte announced (26-Feb-2021) a collaboration to increase the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to reduce emissions.

The agreement will reduce life cycle emissions from aviation by 3050 metric tons of carbon dioxide, equivalent to approximately 10,000 passengers flying one way from New York City to Los Angeles. [more - original PR]

Innovative pilot program designed to increase production of sustainable aviation fuel

American Airlines and Deloitte today announced an innovative collaboration to advance the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to reduce emissions from aviation. The SAF emissions agreement between American and Deloitte reduces life cycle emissions from aviation by 3,050 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2), which is equivalent to approximately 10,000 passengers flying one-way from New York City to Los Angeles.

This is one of the first collaborations between an organization seeking to reduce net emissions from business travel and a U.S. airline that is using SAF in its daily operations. This provides Deloitte with an opportunity within aviation to help meet its ambitious goal to reduce its business travel emissions per employee by 50% by 2030. Deloitte recognizes the importance of SAF in enhancing its ability to connect with clients through sustainable business travel.

“We recognize the important role the business community plays in facilitating the transition to a low carbon economy. It’s a monumental task no organization can solve alone, which is why we’re looking forward to working with American Airlines on a new concept to accelerate adoption of a fuel source that can dramatically reduce emissions from aviation,” said Joe Ucuzoglu, Deloitte US CEO. “To make meaningful progress in combating climate change, it’s crucial that organizations continue to collaborate through innovative solutions and bold actions.”

Deloitte and American recognize that SAF is an important tool to reduce aviation emissions, though it is not yet available at the scale or price needed to reduce emissions significantly. This collaboration will explore how a new market-based solution ― a certificate that allocates the emissions reduction value of SAF ― can benefit companies seeking to reduce their Scope 3 business travel emissions.

“Investing in the decarbonization of aviation is an imperative for our company and our industry,” said Doug Parker, Chairman and CEO of American. “As we work toward our own goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, we know we can help accelerate the transition to low-carbon air travel through collaborations like these, meeting the needs of our customers and the planet. We are proud and excited to be working with Deloitte to advance our shared vision for a more sustainable future.”

The SAF certificate is a concept under development by the World Economic Forum’s Clean Skies for Tomorrow initiative, aimed at unlocking new capital to boost SAF production by harnessing the ambition of corporate climate goals to reduce emissions from business travel. SAF, in conjunction with certificates, can be used by corporations to help meet their sustainability goals.

“We recognize that the most immediate action to achieve carbon-neutral flying is the investment in, and rapid scale-up of, sustainable aviation fuel production and use ― which in turn will require innovative regulatory mechanisms and clear demand signals,” said Christoph Wolff, Head of the Shaping the Future of Mobility Program at the World Economic Forum. “We’re delighted to see this demonstration by Deloitte and American Airlines that a new market-based mechanism is viable and can help meet the needs of corporations with ambitious climate goals.”

Deloitte’s Commitment to Sustainability

Our purpose is brought to life through our commitment to help drive responsible climate choices as part of the WorldClimate ambition, and in support of the Paris Agreement.

We recognize change starts within. Deloitte has set standards for itself, including achieving net-zero emissions by 2030. We will also look to connect with others, empowering our professionals and engaging our broader ecosystem, to create solutions that facilitate the transition to a low carbon economy. This will require reimagining, reinventing and redesigning many of the day-to-day experiences of our lives, as well as how businesses and economies operate.

American’s Climate Change Strategy

In response to the pressing global challenge of climate change, American set a goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and developed a clear pathway to achieve it. Reducing use of traditional jet fuel is a core focus of the airline’s climate change strategy, which is why American has undertaken the most extensive fleet replacement initiative in the history of commercial aviation and committed to purchase 9 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel over the next three years. That SAF meets or exceeds all the performance characteristics of petroleum-based jet fuel but is made from sustainably sourced feedstocks and has lifecycle CO2 emissions that are at least 75% lower than those of petroleum-based jet fuel.

Over the longer term, American is working to facilitate broader advancements in policy, markets, infrastructure and technology that will ultimately enable the transition to low-carbon aviation. While there are many steps the airline can take to reduce its carbon footprint, transitioning to a low- or no-carbon aviation future will depend on the combined efforts of the private sector and effective policies from governments at all levels, along with advances in airframe, engine and fuel technologies. More information on American’s sustainability strategy is available in the airline’s most recent ESG report.

Ryanair joins 'Fuelling Flight Initiative’

Ryanair joined (03-Mar-2021) the 'Fuelling Flight Initiative' in its commitment to support sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) as an essential element to achieve net zero carbon emissions in aviation.

This initiative provides recommendations on the sustainability aspects of the EU's policy design to support SAFs.

In conjunction with environmental groups, airlines and research organisations, the group convenes to reach consensus on the necessary policies for the transition towards carbon neutral flying. [more - original PR]

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, today (3rd Mar) announced it has joined the ambitious “Fuelling Flight Initiative” in its commitment to supporting Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs) as an essential element to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in the aviation industry.

This ambitious initiative provides recommendations on the sustainability aspects of the EU’s policy design to support SAFs. Together with environmental groups, fellow airlines and research organisations, the group convenes to reach consensus on the necessary policies for the transition towards carbon neutral flying.

Ryanair’s Director of Sustainability, Tom Fowler, said:

“We are delighted to join the ‘Fuelling Flight Initiative’. Sustainable Aviation Fuels are a key component of airlines’ efforts on the road to carbon-neutrality. A transparent and future-proof regulatory framework for SAFs can support and equip airlines in their fight against climate change, and we are proud to be part of this initiative.

Ryanair’s environmental record speaks for itself. Our Environmental Policy includes investment in new and more efficient aircraft, support for research into SAFs, elimination of non-recyclable plastics within 5 years and participation in verified carbon projects powered by Ryanair customer donations. With this new initiative, we take a further step to the achievement of our decarbonisation targets and the broader UN Sustainable Development Goals”.

Pete Harrison, the Executive Director of EU Climate Policy of the European Climate Foundation said:

“The ECF is delighted that Ryanair has joined this initiative. Europe must ensure that future policies only promote the most sustainable fuels for reducing the climate impact of aviation, and the EU needs to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past. The current Renewable Energy Directive does not ensure that fuels used in Europe meet the sustainability standards desired by civil society nor of leading airlines. In the ‘Fuelling Flight Initiative’, aviation companies, research organisations and environmental groups have now reached agreement on this important topic, and we propose shared guidelines on how to minimise environmental impacts. Policymakers should take this into consideration when defining a policy framework that is fair, affordable and meets the highest sustainability standards without compromise.”

All Nippon Airways to reduce carbon footprint by transitioning to digital publications

All Nippon Airways announced (25-Feb-2021) plans to reduce its carbon footprint by transitioning to digital format for printed publications.

The decision will also increase hygiene onboard aircraft and in lounges.

The transition to digital only, commencing in Apr-2021, will result in the reduction of approximately 1540 tons of paper emissions per year. [more - original PR]

· Move to digital for inflight magazine “TSUBASA -GLOBAL WINGS-” as well as other newspapers and magazines will increase the library of content that passengers can access.

· Decision reduces ANA’s CO2 emissions while also increasing hygiene aboard aircraft and in lounges.

· Latest enhancement is another example of ANA continually improving the new ideal experience for customers’ travel journey.

All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest and 5-Star airline for eight consecutive years, will begin offering its in-flight magazine of ANA Group, “TSUBASA -GLOBAL WINGS-” and other onboard printed publications available on the internet and on the ANA mobile application. Set to begin in April, the transition to digital-only will result in the reduction of approximately 1,540 tons of paper emissions per year.

“ANA has always focused on embracing the latest technology and this transition to digital format will increase flexibility for passengers and further supports our commitment to sustainability,” said Hideki Kunugi, Executive Vice President, Customer Experience of ANA. “This is really a win-win for passengers as the move to digital allows us to significantly increase our selection of media while increasing hygiene in lounges and aboard aircraft.”

The decision to remove physical copies of TSUBASA -GLOBAL WINGS- and other printed materials not only increases hygiene but it is just one of many recent policies that ANA has implemented to advance its ANA commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. ANA has consistently prioritized the elevation of ESG standards, working to become a responsible partner for sustainability as it improves the travel experience. With society becoming more connected, ANA will continue to innovate by further digitizing products where possible. The design of TSUBASA -GLOBAL WINGS- has changed to make it easier to read on screens, and language accessibility options make content available in Japanese, English, and Chinese, similar to the original paper format. Customers can browse anytime, anywhere, regardless of boarding or not.

In addition to offering a digital version of TSUBASA -GLOBAL WINGS-, ANA will offer passengers digital copies of magazines and newspapers that were previously only available in physical form. Passengers can download digital copies of their favorite magazines on the ANA smartphone application up to 24 hours before scheduled departure, with the content remaining accessible until 24 hours after the scheduled arrival time. The contents are recommended to be downloaded using an internet connection at home or at the airport before flight. With the inclusion of digital access, ANA is expanding its library of newspaper and magazine options to include media from a broader range of languages which will fulfill the requests from variety of passengers.

TSUBASA -GLOBAL WINGS-

Start Date: April 1,2021 (Japan Time)

Applicable Customers: All customers (with or without booking)

Magazine Service

Start Date: April 1, 2021 (Japan Time)

Applicable Customers: All passengers who have booked ANA-operated flights with ANA flight numbers for both domestic and international flights.

Newspaper Service

Start Date: Scheduled in July, 2021 (Japan Time)

Applicable Customers:

The decision to transition to digital circulation for TSUBASA -GLOBAL WINGS- and other printed materials further demonstrates that ANA is continually looking for ways to improve our customers’ travel experience.

US White house holds virtual climate change meeting with airline CEOs

US White House announced (26-Feb-2021) National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, economic adviser Brian Deese and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg held a virtual meeting with over 12 airline officials to discuss climate initiatives.

The White House stated officials were "optimistic to hear airline leaders share information about the industry's ongoing and future efforts to address climate change", adding the administration is committed to "building back the economy better while tackling the climate crisis".

The meeting included CEOs from American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and other airline officials. [more - original PR]

Today, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, National Economic Council (NEC) Director Brian Deese, and National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy held a virtual meeting with more than a dozen passenger and freight airline leaders to discuss shared priorities around supporting the economic recovery, tackling the climate crisis, stopping the spread of COVID-19, and ensuring strong safety protocols.

Administration leadership expressed the urgent priority of passing President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which will change the course of the pandemic and build a bridge towards economic recovery for airlines and airline workers, and they thanked the industry for their leadership and support for this critical legislation. Secretary Buttigieg, NEC Director Deese, and National Climate Advisor McCarthy also highlighted President Biden’s commitment to modernizing the transportation sector while taking bold and aggressive action to combat climate change, as well as the Administration’s plans to invest in American manufacturing, strengthen domestic supply chains, and create good-paying, union jobs across the transportation sector.

Secretary Buttigieg, NEC Director Deese, and National Climate Advisor McCarthy listened to airline leaders share their perspectives, insights, and priorities on the economic recovery and expressed the Administration’s commitment to building back the economy better while tackling the climate crisis. They were also grateful and optimistic to hear airline leaders share information about the industry’s ongoing and future efforts to address climate change, and they offered the Administration’s support to strengthen and advance the airlines’ climate goals.

FedEx aiming to achieve carbon neutral operations globally by 2040

FedEx Corporation announced (03-Mar-2021) a goal to achieve carbon neutral operations globally by 2040 by designating over USD2 billion in the following areas:

Vehicle electrification: By 2040, the entire FedEx parcel pickup and delivery fleet will be zero emission electric vehicles. This will be accomplished through phased programmes to replace existing vehicles;

Sustainable energy: FedEx will work with customers to offer end to end sustainability for their supply chains through carbon neutral shipping offerings and sustainable packaging solutions. It will also continue to invest in alternative fuels to reduce aircraft and vehicle emissions;

Carbon sequestration: FedEx funding will help to establish the Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture to support applied research into natural carbon sequestration solutions. [more - original PR]

Ambitious plan includes electrifying the global parcel pickup and delivery fleet and establishing the Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture to advance sequestration solutions

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), home of the world’s largest cargo airline, announced today an ambitious goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations globally by 2040. To help reach this goal, FedEx is designating more than $2 billion of initial investment in three key areas: vehicle electrification, sustainable energy, and carbon sequestration. (Photo: Business Wire)

March 03, 2021 05:45 AM Eastern Standard Time

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), home of the world’s largest cargo airline, announced today an ambitious goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations globally by 2040.

To help reach this goal, FedEx is designating more than $2 billion of initial investment in three key areas: vehicle electrification, sustainable energy, and carbon sequestration.

This includes a pledge of $100 million to Yale University to help establish the Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture, accelerating research into methods of carbon sequestration at scale, with an initial focus on helping to offset greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to current airline emissions.

“We have a responsibility to take bold action in addressing climate challenges,” said Frederick W. Smith, Chairman and CEO, FedEx Corp. “This goal builds on our longstanding commitment to sustainability throughout our operations, while at the same time investing in long-term, transformational solutions for FedEx and our entire industry.”

Key steps toward reaching the carbon neutral goal include:

Vehicle Electrification. By 2040, the entire FedEx parcel pickup and delivery (PUD) fleet will be zero-emission electric vehicles. This will be accomplished through phased programs to replace existing vehicles. For example, by 2025, 50% of FedEx Express global PUD vehicle purchases will be electric, rising to 100% of all purchases by 2030.

Sustainable Customer Solutions. FedEx will work with customers to offer end-to-end sustainability for their supply chains through carbon-neutral shipping offerings and sustainable packaging solutions.

Sustainable Fuels. FedEx will continue to invest in alternative fuels to reduce aircraft and vehicle emissions.

Fuel Conservation and Aircraft Modernization. FedEx will build on its successful FedEx Fuel Sense initiatives designed to reduce fuel consumption in its aircraft. Since 2012, the FedEx Fuel Sense and Aircraft Modernization programs have saved a combined 1.43 billion gallons of jet fuel and avoided over 13.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Facilities. FedEx will continue efforts to make its more than 5,000 facilities worldwide more sustainable through continued investments in efficient facilities, renewable energy, and other energy management programs.

Natural Carbon Sequestration. FedEx funding will help to establish the Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture to support applied research into natural carbon sequestration solutions.

The path toward sustainability requires new strategies for removing and storing Earth’s excess carbon. The Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture will catalyze interdisciplinary research across the natural sciences and engineering in an effort to accelerate this work.

Center researchers will develop methods that build on natural carbon storage systems, including biological ecosystems and the geological carbon cycle, improving, where possible, how quickly carbon can be absorbed, how much can be contained, and how long it can be stored. Through these efforts, Yale scientists aim to create a portfolio of carbon removal strategies that have impacts on a global scale.

Building upon initial successes in the aviation sector, the center will broaden its scope to address additional global sources of emissions – publishing and sharing its findings so that businesses, industries, and governments can benefit from work that will accelerate the adoption and implementation of natural carbon capture strategies around the world.

“Addressing climate change is a complex challenge that demands urgent action, and natural carbon capture strategies will be one key part of that action,” said Dr. Ingrid C. “Indy” Burke, the Carl W. Knobloch, Jr. Dean of the Yale School of the Environment. “Through the creation of the Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture, we aim to develop measurable carbon capture strategies to help offset carbon emissions globally.”

The FedEx commitment builds on a history of sustainable practices. Since 2009, the company’s efforts have contributed to an approximately 40% reduction in CO2 emissions intensity across the enterprise while package volume increased 99% during that period. Recently, FedEx was ranked first in its industry on JUST Capital’s 2021 list of “America’s Most Just Companies” in the environment category and first in the travel, transport and logistics sector of Newsweek’s “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021.”

“While we’ve made great strides in reducing our environmental impact, we have to do more. The long-term health of our industry is directly linked to the health of the planet, but this effort is about more than the bottom line – it’s the right thing to do,” said Mitch Jackson, Chief Sustainability Officer, FedEx Corp. “At FedEx, we are committed to connecting people and possibilities resourcefully and responsibly. The steps we are taking today will contribute a positive impact for generations to come.”