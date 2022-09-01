Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 01-Sep-2022
This regular CAPA report provides a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news. This latest issue features:
Delta Air Lines partners with DG Fuels to receive 385m gallons of SAF over seven years
Southwest Airlines introduces SAF to daily Oakland operations
All Nippon Airways to provide sustainable inflight meal options
Air BP introduces new custom designed all electric refuelling vehicle at Brisbane Airport
Cork Airport partnership has cut 56% of CO2 emissions since 2009: ActionZero
Delta Air Lines partners with DG Fuels to receive 385m gallons of SAF over seven years
Delta Air Lines and DG Fuels partnered (30-Aug-2022) to establish a new, low-emissions sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) supply stream, providing Delta with 385 million gallons of unblended SAF over a seven year period.
The partnership aims to expand SAF availability and commercialisation throughout the aviation marketplace.
SAF deliveries are expected to begin by late 2027.
Delta’s chief sustainability officer stated: "SAF is essential to our industry’s more sustainable future, and new supply chain streams will help ensure sustainable fuel becomes more available and affordable". [more -original PR]
Original report: Delta, DG Fuels partner in pivotal expansion of sustainable fuel market
Delta and DG Fuels, LLC are taking an important step together to expand the availability of sustainable fuel, with a new low-emissions SAF, which is critical to achieving a more sustainable future for aviation.
Delta, DG Fuels partner in pivotal expansion of sustainable fuel market
- DG Fuels will provide Delta with 385 million gallons of a new low-emissions sustainable aviation fuel, a vital resource needed for aviation to reach its sustainability goals.
- The production of DG Fuels SAF is up to 85% lower in lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions versus conventional jet fuel.
- The agreement will help accelerate SAF production, which remains nascent – current existing supply would only operate a fleet Delta’s size for a single day.
- SAF provided under the partnership advances Delta toward its recently validated science-based carbon emissions reduction target approved by Science Based Targets initiative.
Under a new agreement, the low-emissions fuel company plans to establish a new SAF supply stream that could provide Delta with 385 million gallons of unblended sustainable aviation fuel, while helping to expand availability of SAF in the underserved marketplace.
“Achieving a sustainable future for travel will require us all to work together across industries and encourage innovations like DG Fuel’s new low-emissions SAF option,” said Pam Fletcher, Delta’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “SAF is essential to our industry’s more sustainable future, and new supply chain streams will help ensure sustainable fuel becomes more available and affordable.”
Anticipated to begin delivery by the end of 2027, DG Fuels is planning to deliver 55 million gallons of SAF annually for seven years. The SAF will likely use timber waste, corn stover and cotton gin waste as feedstock and is expected to reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas emission by between 75%-85% compared to conventional jet fuel, which aligns with Delta’s goal as a founding member of the First Movers Coalition.
The agreement also moves Delta toward its recently validated Science Based Targets initiative goal to reduce well-to-wake scope 1 and 3 jet fuel greenhouse gas emissions by 45% per revenue tonne kilometer by 2035 from a 2019 base year.* Science Based Targets initiative is a coalition that defines and promotes emissions reductions goals that climate scientists predict is needed to keep global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius.
“DG Fuels is committed to developing and supporting initiatives that provide practical and sustainable benefits to businesses, the environment and local communities,” said Michael C. Darcy, Chief Executive Officer of DG Fuels. “We are proud to take this next long-term step alongside Delta Air Lines in supporting the lasting sustainability of our planet by reducing the impact of airline travel on the environment.”
SAF is among the most impactful solutions on the market today for reducing aviation’s carbon emissions, but availability remains limited – the current existing supply would only operate a fleet Delta’s size for a single day. The new agreement reflects Delta’s dedication to driving the growth of sustainable fuels as it works toward reducing aviation's carbon emissions over the long term.
“Cellulosic biomass feedstock SAF is the key to scaled deployment that moves the needle for the aviation industry in reducing its carbon footprint,” said Christopher J. Chaput, President and CFO of DG Fuels. “Delta is a known innovator in the airline industry so we’re excited to work with them on implementing this long-term partnership.”
In SAF and other emerging technologies, Delta is also partnering with corporate, agency and cargo customers on SAF agreements to encourage the growth of the alternative fuels markets. Those efforts have resulted in more than 1 million gallons of purchased SAF so far. More information on Delta’s sustainability efforts are available in its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.
*Non-CO2e effects which may also contribute to aviation induced warming are not included in this target. Delta Air Lines commits to publicly report on non-CO2e impacts of aviation over its target timeframe.
ANA Group is enacting a variety of initiatives to reduce food loss, including controlling the number of in-flight meals precisely through an advanced meal reservation service.
Starting October 2022, ANA will adopt rice that has been out of circulation in the market in the employee cafeteria at the ANA Group Training Center (ANA Blue Base) in cooperation with Food Loss bank, Inc.. This rice used by ANA has been out of circulation due to time since harvest and not due to quality issues. ANA hopes this will contribute to increased employee awareness for sustainability, by having each employee involved in food loss reduction.
Southwest Airlines introduces SAF to daily Oakland operations
Southwest Airlines announced (28-Aug-2022) it began using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for its operations at Oakland International Airport, in partnership with Neste.
Southwest is the first carrier to utilise SAF at Oakland, which is now the third US commercial airport to have SAF incorporated into the daily operations of a major US carrier. [more - original PR]
Original report: Adding Sustainable Aviation Fuel to our Oakland Operations!
This week marks an exciting moment in our environmental sustainability journey – the first time sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is being used in our operations at Oakland International Airport (OAK). Even more exciting? Southwest is the first carrier to bring SAF to OAK!
SAF is a drop-in fuel produced from non-fossil fuel sources that can result in a lower carbon intensity than conventional jet fuel on a lifecycle basis. SAF is crucial to decarbonizing aviation and to meeting our environmental sustainability goals.
The SAF we use in OAK comes from our partner Neste, a leading producer of renewable fuels, and is made from renewable and sustainably sourced raw materials, including used cooking oil and animal waste fat. Adding Neste’s SAF to our operation is a seamless process, because after blending with conventional jet fuel in accordance with applicable industry standards, it is compatible with both our existing aircraft as well as OAK’s current airport infrastructure. OAK is the third commercial airport in the United States to have SAF incorporated into the daily operations of a major U.S. airline, and we are excited that Southwest is a part of that milestone!
We are also engaging with corporate Customers on SAF “beta” partnership agreements supporting Southwest’s utilization of qualifying SAF in its operation. These important partners purchase certain Scope 3 emissions reduction rights resulting from Southwest’s use of SAF, contributing towards the cost premium of SAF over conventional jet fuel.
As previously shared in our 10-year Environmental Sustainability plan, Southwest has set a goal to replace 10% of our total jet fuel consumption with SAF by 2030, which is an important step towards our long-term goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Over the past 12 months, Southwest has been working with a number of partners and organizations to work towards our SAF goal and advance the development of commercially viable and scalable SAF.
We’re thrilled to be using SAF in our operations and to be the first carrier to bring SAF to OAK! Interested in learning more about our SAF efforts? Check out southwest.com/Planet.
All Nippon Airways to provide sustainable inflight meal options
All Nippon Airways announced (30-Aug-2022) plans to offer environmentally friendly inflight meal options for first and business classes on select international services featuring sustainable dishes and ingredients with less environmental impact. [more - original PR]
Original report: ANA to Offer Environmentally Friendly Food
- Passengers traveling internationally in first or business class will be able to experience a new dish, kale focaccia, using soft kale grown with compost recycled from in-flight meal residues.
- “Nobeoka bamboo shoots”, a product of LOCAL BAMBOO INC. which was developed to solve the issue of abandoned bamboo groves in Japan, will be served in international first class in-flight meals.
- In cooperation with Food Loss Bank, Inc., ANA will adopt rice that have been out of circulation in the market, to be offered in the employee cafeteria at ANA Group Training Center (ANA Blue Base) starting October 2022.
All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan's largest and 5-Star airline for nine consecutive years, will offer environmentally friendly inflight meal options for its first and business classes on select international routes featuring sustainable dishes and ingredients with less environmental impact. In addition, as an effort to solve food loss issues, ANA will start using rice that have been out of circulation, which will be offered in ANA's employee cafeterias. These actions align with the values of ANA Future Promise, the airline's initiative to promote sustainability and social good.
“The sustainability of the society we live in is just as important as the health of our customers.”, said Tomoji Ishii, Executive Vice President, Customer Experience Management & Planning of ANA. “With our sustainable approach to in-flight meals, among other initiatives, we aim to make a difference in the world and inspire others to do the same.”
Kale focaccia offered as in-flight meal
Since 2008, ANA Catering Service has recycled 100% of the food waste collected from in-flight meal preparations into compost and animal feed, and from March 2022, soft kale grown with compost recycled from in-flight meal preparation waste has been served as in-flight salad on economy class on select international routes, completing the recycling system of cooking residues.
Based on this recycling system, kale focaccia kneaded with soft kale paste in the dough will be available on first and business class in-flight meals on select international routes departing from Japan from September 1 through November 30, 2022. This focaccia is an ANA original, handmade one by one in-house at the in-flight catering facility.
“Nobeoka bamboo shoots" offered as in-flight meal
ANA will also begin offering a new Japanese dish using the “Nobeoka bamboo shoots” on first class on select international routes departing from Japan starting September 1 through November 30, 2022.
“Nobeoka bamboo shoots”, produced by LOCAL BAMBOO INC., are made from bamboo shoots grown in Nobeoka, a city in Miyazaki prefecture Japan, and was developed to tackle the issue of abandoned bamboo groves, which has become a nationwide issue. In addition to its quality and taste, ANA supports the sustainable approach to solving the issue.
Utilizing rice out of circulation in the employee cafeteria
Air BP introduces new custom designed all electric refuelling vehicle at Brisbane Airport
Air BP introduced (30-Aug-2022) a next generation new model all electric refueler for customers lifting Jet-A1 at Brisbane Airport.
The refueler was put into operation on 30-Aug-2022 at Brisbane Airport.
This refueler uses Lithium Ion batteries and digital charging mechanisms making it the first all electric hazardous goods vehicle and refueler approved for use in Australia.
The system can carry approximately 16,000 litres of fuel and has been designed to operate for a full day with overnight charging.
Air BP also anticipates that the electric refueler will reduce BP's operation and maintenance costs when compared with similar diesel fuelled refuelers.
The refueler was manufactured in collaboration with SEA Electric, a global leader in e-mobility solutions which provided the electric power system and Refuel International.
Over time, it is Air BP's intention to introduce the refueler at other Air BP operated sites. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]
Original report: Air BP Introduces New Custom-Designed All-Electric Refueling Vehicle at Brisbane Airport
This refueler uses Lithium-Ion batteries and digital charging mechanisms making it the first all-electric hazardous goods vehicle and refueler approved for use in Australia.
Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and services supplier, has introduced a next generation new model all-electric refueler for customers lifting Jet-A1 at Brisbane Airport (BNE), one of Australia’s largest airports.
The refueler was put into operation on Aug. 30 at Brisbane Airport. Attending on the day, was The Hon. Catherine King MP, federal minister for infrastructure, transport, regional development and local government, who spoke more broadly about decarbonizing the aviation sector.
This refueler uses Lithium-Ion batteries and digital charging mechanisms making it the first all-electric hazardous goods vehicle and refueler approved for use in Australia.
The refueler can carry approximately 16,000 liters of fuel and has been designed to operate for a full day with overnight charging. Air BP also anticipates that the electric refueler will reduce BP’s operation and maintenance costs when compared with similar diesel-fueled refuelers.
The refueler was manufactured in collaboration with SEA Electric, a global leader in e-mobility solutions which provided the electric power system and Refuel International, a global manufacturer and supplier of specialized refueling vehicles, equipment, and support services to the aviation industry.
Speaking at the launch event at Brisbane Airport, Daniel Tyzack, managing director, Air BP Asia Pacific said: “Air BP has been collaborating with SEA and Refuel International for two years on the custom-designed and specialized electric refueler to meet exacting performance and safety requirements. We are delighted to launch the refueler at Brisbane Airport where we are responsible for fueling 30 airlines and approximately 100 flights daily. Our work reflects BP’s ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero by working with our customers to help decarbonize fueling operations.”
“SEA Electric is proud to be partnering with BP on this world-leading project,” said Tony Fairweather, CEO and founder SEA Electric. ”By successfully producing our first SEA 500 aircraft refueling truck complete with an SEA-Drive 120-35 fully electric power system, we have opened up an entirely new application that helps set the standard for environmental credentials.”
“Refuel International are very proud to have developed Australia’s first all-electric aviation refueler in partnership with Air BP and SEA. Refuel International have been Air BP’s builder of choice in Australia for over twenty years and this relationship has led to this significant achievement. This refueler delivers to the aircraft with zero fuel consumed and zero tail pipe emissions whilst meeting the requisite levels of safety and regulatory compliance,” Geoff Pinner, general manager for Refuel International.
This announcement builds on Air BP’s experience in launching the world’s first electric refueler in 2002 at Long Beach California and its introduction of the first generation of electric hydrant dispensers at Brisbane airport in 2005; which are still in operation at Darwin and Perth airports.
This reinforces Air BP’s commitment to its carbon reduction plan, including global carbon neutral accreditation for Air BP’s refueling activities across its operated sites and is also proudly certified under the Australian Government’s Climate Active program.
Over time, it is Air BP’s intention to introduce the refueler at other Air BP operated sites.
Cork Airport partnership has cut 56% of CO2 emissions since 2009: ActionZero
ActionZero reported (23-Aug-2022) its partnership with Cork Airport has achieved a cumulative energy cost saving of approximately EUR3.9 million and reduced the airport's CO2 emissions by 56% since 2009.
ActionZero CEO Denis Collins stated: "We're looking forward to continuing to work with Cork Airport as it moves towards a future free from greenhouse gas emissions". [more - original PR]
Original report: ACTIONZERO AND CORK AIRPORT PARTNERSHIP SAVES ALMOST €4 MILLION IN ENERGY COSTS
The actions resulting from a long-standing partnership between Irish-owned climate technology company ActionZero and Cork Airport has helped to reduce the airport’s carbon emissions by more than half in the decade from 2009 to 2019.
ActionZero was formed in 2021, following the merger of Energy Services and Straightline Energy Solutions. Cork Airport began working with Energy Services more than ten years ago and ActionZero continues to guide and support the facility today.
The partnership has achieved a cumulative energy cost saving of approximately €3.9m and reduced the airport’s carbon emissions by 56% vs 2009 emissions, or 4,003 metric tonnes, which equates to taking more than 800 cars off the road for a year. Cork Airport has also successfully achieved ‘Reduction’ status as part of the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme every year since 2011 and is working towards net-zero emissions.
This year, Cork Airport was ranked as the best performing commercial state body in Ireland for energy savings by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland.
Roy O’Driscoll, Acting Managing Director at Cork Airport said, “We’re fully committed to reducing our carbon footprint and our impact on the environment. We’re delighted to work with ActionZero (formerly Energy Services) to achieve our 2030 energy reduction targets as set out by the Climate Action Plan. Together, I am confident that we can reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 50% compared to 2018.
CEO of ActionZero, Denis Collins added, “This is a paramount moment for climate action across the public sector and industry. It’s time to lead and take action. At ActionZero, we’re proud to have a comprehensive portfolio with our patented EscoPod, Consulting and Analytics offerings enabling our clients to take action for decarbonisation, with minimal retro-fit or fabric changes. Our partnership with Cork Airport is an important one, making a difference over many years. We’re looking forward to continuing to work with Cork Airport as it moves towards a future free from greenhouse gas emissions. Cork Airport shares our passion for combining commercial opportunity and social good. Not only has the facility saved almost €4m in energy costs, it has successfully reduced its carbon emissions by 56%.”
Cork Airport, with the support of ActionZero has developed a comprehensive Carbon Management Plan that promotes energy efficiency throughout the campus and supports other scheduled energy reduction, water conservation and waste reduction initiatives.
ActionZero is headquartered in Cork city and has recently established a manufacturing, research and development centre in Tralee, Co Kerry. The company’s primary focus is developing energy solutions across industry and enterprise. ActionZero’s innovative heat pump technologies generate heat in a process that eliminates the need for fossil fuel. In particular, it offers a solution for difficult to decarbonise high temperature heat across a range of market sectors.