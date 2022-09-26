Wizz Air to expand Italy bases
Wizz Air announced (22-Sep-2022) plans to further expand its bases in Italy. The carrier will allocate two A321neo aircraft to Rome Fiumicino Airport and one to Milan Malpensa Airport. The allocation of the aircraft will enable the launch of the following 12 new routes:
- Milan Malpensa:
- Cardiff: Twice weekly from 30-Oct-2022;
- Yerevan: Twice weekly from 10-Jan-2023;
- Marsa Alam: Twice weekly from 11-Jan-2023;
- Jeddah: Twice weekly from 03-Dec-2022;
- Riyadh: Twice weekly from 20-Apr-2023;
- Rome Fiumicino:
- Barcelona: Daily from 12-Dec-2022;
- Valencia: Three times weekly from 13-Dec-2022;
- Porto: Three times weekly from 13-Dec-2022;
- Paris Orly: Five times weekly from 12-Dec-2022;
- Seville: Three times weekly from 29-Apr-2023;
- Malaga: Four times weekly from 28-Apr-2023;
- Gothenburg: Twice weekly from 30-Apr-2023.
Frequencies will increase from Rome Fiumicino to Eindhoven, Hurghada, Paris Orly, Tel Aviv and Yerevan, and from Milan Malpensa to Tel Aviv, Catania and Athens. The allocation of two more aircraft to Rome Fiumicino will expand the base to seven aircraft. The move brings the number of routes from the base to 65. Milan Malpensa Airport's additional aircraft will be the sixth aircraft at the base. The carrier's Milan Malpensa's network will expand to 43 destinations. [more - original PR]