Wizz Air to expand Italy bases

Wizz Air announced (22-Sep-2022) plans to further expand its bases in Italy. The carrier will allocate two A321neo aircraft to Rome Fiumicino Airport and one to Milan Malpensa Airport. The allocation of the aircraft will enable the launch of the following 12 new routes:

Frequencies will increase from Rome Fiumicino to Eindhoven, Hurghada, Paris Orly, Tel Aviv and Yerevan, and from Milan Malpensa to Tel Aviv, Catania and Athens. The allocation of two more aircraft to Rome Fiumicino will expand the base to seven aircraft. The move brings the number of routes from the base to 65. Milan Malpensa Airport's additional aircraft will be the sixth aircraft at the base. The carrier's Milan Malpensa's network will expand to 43 destinations. [more - original PR]