5-Sep-2019 11:34 AM
Visitor arrivals to Sri Lanka down 28% in Aug-2019
Sri Lanka's Tourism Development Authority reported (04-Sep-2019) visitor arrivals to Sri Lanka for Aug-2019. Details include:
- Visitor arrivals: 143,587, -28.3% year-on-year;
- India: 37,568, +17.0%;
- UK: 14,132, -40.2%;
- China (including Hong Kong and Macau): 9503, -64.2%;
- Germany: 7667, -29.1%;
- France: 7087, -35.7%;
- Australia: 5985, -27.4%;
- Maldives: 6880, -28.3%;
- US: 4686,+6.3%;
- Spain: 5782, -23.6%;
- Canada: 4052, -25.5%. [more - original PR]
