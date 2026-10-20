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    20-Oct-2026 3:05 PM

    VietJet continuing network expansion to Thailand, Kazakhstan, Europe and Australia: CFO

    VietJet Air Group CFO Ho Ngoc Yen Phuong, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (01/02-Oct-2026) the LCC is continuing a planned strategy to expand its network to Thailand, Kazakhstan, Europe and Australia. Initial European destinations will include Prague and the UK. [more - CAPA TV]

    Background

    VietJet Air commenced twice weekly Hanoi-Almaty-Prague flights on 10-Oct-2026 using A330 aircraft, marking its entry into Europe and the first scheduled Vietnam-Czech Republic connection, with VietJet as the sole scheduled operator on both sectors, according to OAG1. VietJet Air CEO Nguyen Thanh Son said the new routes were a milestone and it would continue expanding in Europe to improve Europe-Australia-Asia travel convenience1.

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