20-Oct-2026 3:05 PM
VietJet continuing network expansion to Thailand, Kazakhstan, Europe and Australia: CFO
VietJet Air Group CFO Ho Ngoc Yen Phuong, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (01/02-Oct-2026) the LCC is continuing a planned strategy to expand its network to Thailand, Kazakhstan, Europe and Australia. Initial European destinations will include Prague and the UK. [more - CAPA TV]
Background ✨
VietJet Air commenced twice weekly Hanoi-Almaty-Prague flights on 10-Oct-2026 using A330 aircraft, marking its entry into Europe and the first scheduled Vietnam-Czech Republic connection, with VietJet as the sole scheduled operator on both sectors, according to OAG1. VietJet Air CEO Nguyen Thanh Son said the new routes were a milestone and it would continue expanding in Europe to improve Europe-Australia-Asia travel convenience1.