VietJet continuing network expansion to Thailand, Kazakhstan, Europe and Australia: CFO

VietJet Air commenced twice weekly Hanoi-Almaty-Prague flights on 10-Oct-2026 using A330 aircraft, marking its entry into Europe and the first scheduled Vietnam-Czech Republic connection, with VietJet as the sole scheduled operator on both sectors, according to OAG1. VietJet Air CEO Nguyen Thanh Son said the new routes were a milestone and it would continue expanding in Europe to improve Europe-Australia-Asia travel convenience1.