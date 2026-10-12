VietJet Air commences Hanoi-Almaty-Prague service
VietJet Air commenced (11-Oct-2026) twice weekly Hanoi-Almaty-Prague service on 10-Oct-2026 with A330 aircraft. VietJet Air CEO Nguyen Thanh Son stated: "The launch of these new routes marks an important milestone in our international network expansion", adding: "VietJet will continue to expand its services to Europe, making travel between Europe, Australia and Asia more convenient". VietJet is the sole scheduled operator on both sectors of the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Prague Václav Havel Airport CEO Jiří Pos said Vietnam was the airport’s most significant Southeast Asian market, citing more than 75,000 Prague-Hanoi passengers in 2025, while CzechTourism CEO František Reismüller said a Hanoi air link was essential for inbound tourism and Vietnam could also serve as a Southeast Asian transit point1. VietJet had previously secured fifth freedom rights for the routing under Kazakhstan’s open skies policy2.