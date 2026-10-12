VietJet Air commences Hanoi-Almaty-Prague service

Prague Václav Havel Airport CEO Jiří Pos said Vietnam was the airport’s most significant Southeast Asian market, citing more than 75,000 Prague-Hanoi passengers in 2025, while CzechTourism CEO František Reismüller said a Hanoi air link was essential for inbound tourism and Vietnam could also serve as a Southeast Asian transit point1. VietJet had previously secured fifth freedom rights for the routing under Kazakhstan’s open skies policy2.