VietJet Air to commence Hanoi-Almaty-Prague service in Oct-2026
VietJet Air confirmed (27-May-2026) plans to commence twice weekly Hanoi-Almaty-Prague service on 10-Oct-2026 with A330 aircraft. Prague Václav Havel Airport CEO Jiří Pos stated: "Vietnam is the most significant market in the Southeast Asian region in terms of passenger numbers", noting: "In 2025, more than 75,000 people travelled between Prague and Hanoi in both directions". CzechTourism CEO František Reismüller added: "An air connection between Prague and Hanoi is essential for inbound tourism to the Czech Republic. Vietnam is among the markets with great potential, not only in its own right, but also as a transit point for other Southeast Asian countries". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
VietJet Air previously planned the twice weekly Hanoi-Almaty-Prague service for 11-Jul-2026, after securing fifth freedom rights under Kazakhstan’s open skies policy.1 VietJet Air VP commercial Jay L Lingeswara said it aimed to serve Europe via one-stop options, with Kazakhstan identified as a potential transit point, initially using its seven A330-300s.2 VietJet Air commercial VP Thanh Ta Huu said A330neos due from mid 2026 would support longer routes, with Prague cited as a potential European destination.3