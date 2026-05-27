VietJet Air to commence Hanoi-Almaty-Prague service in Oct-2026

VietJet Air previously planned the twice weekly Hanoi-Almaty-Prague service for 11-Jul-2026, after securing fifth freedom rights under Kazakhstan’s open skies policy.1 VietJet Air VP commercial Jay L Lingeswara said it aimed to serve Europe via one-stop options, with Kazakhstan identified as a potential transit point, initially using its seven A330-300s.2 VietJet Air commercial VP Thanh Ta Huu said A330neos due from mid 2026 would support longer routes, with Prague cited as a potential European destination.3