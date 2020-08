UK's Government announced (06-Aug-2020) passengers arriving from Andorra, Belgium and the Bahamas from 04:00 on 08-Aug-2020 will need to self isolate for two weeks as the countries were removed from the travel exemptions list. Brunei and Malaysia were added to the travel corridor list following a decrease in confirmed cases of coronavirus, effective 04:00 on 11-Aug-2020. [more - original PR]