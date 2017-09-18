Thai Airways receives first 787-9

Thai Airways received (17-Sep-2017) its first Boeing 787-9 aircraft (HS-TWA; serial number 38777) on lease from AerCap at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport on 17-Sep-2017, as recorded by the CAPA Fleet Database. The aircraft is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines and configured with 30 full flat Royal Silk Class seats in a 1-2-1 layout and 268 economy class seats in a 3-3-3 layout. The aircraft features Panasonic's eX3 IFE system and Panasonic Ku band WiFi connectivity with 16in screens in Royal Silk Class and 11in screens in economy class. The airline will operate the aircraft on commercial services from Bangkok to Chiang Mai and Phuket between 23-Sep-2017 and 30-Sep-2017 and Bangkok-Singapore service from 01-Oct-2017 to 15-Nov-2017. Following delivery of its second 787-9, the airline will operate the type on Bangkok-Auckland and Bangkok-Taipei services from 16-Nov-2017. Boeing Commercial Airplanes SVP of Asia Pacific and India sales Dr Dinesh Keskar said: "The 787-9 Dreamliner will allow THAI to fly longer distances and to new destinations directly from Thailand - such as nonstop to North America". The airline also operates six 787-8 aircraft. [more - original PR]
18-Sep-2017 9:09 AM