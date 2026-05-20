SWISS to deploy A350 aircraft on Johannesburg and Shanghai services from Sep-2026

SWISS took delivery of its first A350-900 in Oct-2025 and initially deployed it on European services before launching long haul operations to Boston from 20-Nov-2025, with the aircraft featuring the new ‘SWISS Senses’ cabin.1 2 3 SWISS received its second A350-900 in Feb-2026 and introduced it on the Zurich-Montreal route from 23-Feb-2026.4 5 China Eastern Airlines scheduled to launch Shanghai Pudong-Zurich A350-900 flights from 18-Jun-2026, alongside SWISS on the route.6