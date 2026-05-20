SWISS to deploy A350 aircraft on Johannesburg and Shanghai services from Sep-2026
SWISS reported (19-May-2026) plans to deploy A350 aircraft on routes from Zurich to Johannesburg and Shanghai from Sep-2026. As previously reported by CAPA, SWISS announced the deployment of A350 aircraft on Boston and Seoul services from the beginning of summer 2026. SWISS expects its A350 fleet to reach five aircraft by the end of 2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
SWISS took delivery of its first A350-900 in Oct-2025 and initially deployed it on European services before launching long haul operations to Boston from 20-Nov-2025, with the aircraft featuring the new ‘SWISS Senses’ cabin.1 2 3 SWISS received its second A350-900 in Feb-2026 and introduced it on the Zurich-Montreal route from 23-Feb-2026.4 5 China Eastern Airlines scheduled to launch Shanghai Pudong-Zurich A350-900 flights from 18-Jun-2026, alongside SWISS on the route.6