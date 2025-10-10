Loading
10-Oct-2025 3:31 PM

SWISS confirms delivery of first A350

SWISS received (09-Oct-2025) its first A350-900 aircraft (HB-IFA) at Zurich Airport. The aircraft will be deployed on short haul routes from 25-Oct-2025, including Zurich-Palma de Mallorca service, before transitioning to long haul operations. The carrier plans to deploy the aircraft on Zurich-Boston service from 20-Nov-2025. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

The first SWISS A350-900, named 'Lausanne', was delivered at Zurich Airport on 09-Oct-2025, with nine more A350s expected by 2031. The aircraft will initially serve short haul routes before transitioning to long haul, with Zurich-Boston as the first long haul destination from 20-Nov-2025. The A350s will feature the new SWISS Senses cabin and are replacing the A340-300 fleet1 2 3 4.

