SWISS confirms delivery of first A350

The first SWISS A350-900, named 'Lausanne', was delivered at Zurich Airport on 09-Oct-2025, with nine more A350s expected by 2031. The aircraft will initially serve short haul routes before transitioning to long haul, with Zurich-Boston as the first long haul destination from 20-Nov-2025. The A350s will feature the new SWISS Senses cabin and are replacing the A340-300 fleet1 2 3 4.