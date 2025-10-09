SWISS to receive first A350 on 09-Oct-2025

SWISS planned to deploy its first A350 on short haul routes, such as Zurich-Palma de Mallorca from 25-Oct-2025, before transitioning to long haul operations, including Zurich-Boston from 20-Nov-2025. It confirmed nine further A350 deliveries by 2031 and previously named the aircraft 'Lausanne' following test flights. The new A350s are part of a broader fleet renewal programme replacing A340-300s and introducing new cabin concepts1 2 3 4.