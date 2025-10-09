Loading
9-Oct-2025 2:24 PM

SWISS to receive first A350 on 09-Oct-2025

SWISS, via its official Facebook and LinkedIn accounts, announced (08-Oct-2025) the delivery of its first A350-900 aircraft (HB-IFA) is scheduled at Zurich Airport on 09-Oct-2025. As previously reported by CAPA, the aircraft was named 'Lausanne'. The carrier expects the delivery of additional nine A350s by 2031.

Background ✨

SWISS planned to deploy its first A350 on short haul routes, such as Zurich-Palma de Mallorca from 25-Oct-2025, before transitioning to long haul operations, including Zurich-Boston from 20-Nov-2025. It confirmed nine further A350 deliveries by 2031 and previously named the aircraft 'Lausanne' following test flights. The new A350s are part of a broader fleet renewal programme replacing A340-300s and introducing new cabin concepts1 2 3 4.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More