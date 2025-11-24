SWISS deploys first A350 on Zurich-Boston route

SWISS commenced (20-Nov-2025) the deployment of its first A350 on Zurich-Boston service, with Montreal to be the aircraft's second long haul destination. The aircraft will continue to be deployed on short haul services over the "next few weeks". As previously reported by CAPA, the aircraft is the first in the SWISS' long haul fleet to feature the new 'SWISS Senses' cabin interior, offering three suites with up to four seats in first class, 45 seats in business class, 38 in premium economy class and 156 in economy class. The carrier expects the delivery of an additional nine A350s by 2031, all equipped with the new 'SWISS Senses' cabin. [more - original PR]