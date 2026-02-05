SWISS receives second A350
SWISS received (04-Feb-2026) its second A350-900 aircraft (HB-IFB) at Zurich Airport. The aircraft was named 'Delémont' and is the first A350 to feature the classic SWISS livery. The aircraft will enter into service on 23-Feb-2026 on the Zurich-Montreal route. The carrier plans to deploy both A350s on services to Boston and Seoul from the beginning of summer 2026. As previously reported by CAPA, SWISS expects delivery of an additional eight A350s by 2031. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
SWISS initially deployed its first A350 on short haul routes before commencing long haul services to Boston in Nov-2025, with Montreal set as the second long haul destination and Seoul as the third from 29-Mar-2026, replacing A340 equipment. The A350s feature the new 'SWISS Senses' cabin interior, and the carrier expects delivery of an additional eight A350s by 2031, all similarly equipped1 2.