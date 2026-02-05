SWISS receives second A350

SWISS received (04-Feb-2026) its second A350-900 aircraft (HB-IFB) at Zurich Airport. The aircraft was named 'Delémont' and is the first A350 to feature the classic SWISS livery. The aircraft will enter into service on 23-Feb-2026 on the Zurich-Montreal route. The carrier plans to deploy both A350s on services to Boston and Seoul from the beginning of summer 2026. As previously reported by CAPA, SWISS expects delivery of an additional eight A350s by 2031. [more - original PR]