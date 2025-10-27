SWISS deploys A350 on Zurich-Palma de Mallorca service
SWISS commenced (25-Oct-2025) the deployment of its first A350 aircraft on Zurich-Palma de Mallorca service. The carrier plans to deploy the aircraft on selected European routes, before transitioning to long haul operations. As previously reported by CAPA, SWISS expects the delivery of an additional nine A350s by 2031. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
SWISS received its first A350-900 at Zurich Airport in early Oct-2025, with the aircraft featuring the new 'SWISS Senses' cabin and scheduled for initial deployment on short haul routes, including Zurich-Palma de Mallorca from 25-Oct-2025, before commencing long haul operations such as Zurich-Boston from 20-Nov-20251 2. The aircraft was officially named 'Lausanne' and is the first of 10 A350s on order through 20313 4.