SWISS deploys A350 on Zurich-Palma de Mallorca service

SWISS received its first A350-900 at Zurich Airport in early Oct-2025, with the aircraft featuring the new 'SWISS Senses' cabin and scheduled for initial deployment on short haul routes, including Zurich-Palma de Mallorca from 25-Oct-2025, before commencing long haul operations such as Zurich-Boston from 20-Nov-20251 2. The aircraft was officially named 'Lausanne' and is the first of 10 A350s on order through 20313 4.