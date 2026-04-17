Singapore Changi Airport reports 'strong' demand to North Asia and Europe in 1Q2026
Singapore Changi Airport stated (17-Apr-2026) passenger traffic for 1Q2026 was driven by "strong" demand to and from North Asia and Europe, "underpinning growth despite impact from the Middle East geopolitical situation". The airport noted as a result of flight cancellations on Middle Eastern routes in Mar-2026, various airlines launched approximately 90 additional flights between Singapore and cities including Frankfurt, London, Munich, Muscat, Paris, Perth and Sydney. Singapore Changi Airport's top five markets for the quarter were China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and India. The airport added Vietnam and China posted the strongest growth among Changi's top 10 markets, rising 26.5% and 17.7% year-on-year, respectively. The top five city links for the quarter were Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Jakarta, Tokyo and Hong Kong, while Shanghai, Taipei and Tokyo registered the strongest growth among the 10 busiest routes. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Singapore Changi Airport’s top five passenger markets remained China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and India in 2025, with China the largest and fastest growing (+12.2% vs 2024), while Vietnam and Japan also grew strongly.1 Changi’s top five markets were unchanged in 3Q2025, when China and Vietnam led growth among the top 10 markets (+9.7% and +11.3%).2 In 1Q2025, Changi handled 17.2 million passengers (+4.3% year-on-year), with North America the fastest growing region (+15.8%) and Japan up 16%.3