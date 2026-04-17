Singapore Changi Airport reports 'strong' demand to North Asia and Europe in 1Q2026

Singapore Changi Airport’s top five passenger markets remained China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and India in 2025, with China the largest and fastest growing (+12.2% vs 2024), while Vietnam and Japan also grew strongly.1 Changi’s top five markets were unchanged in 3Q2025, when China and Vietnam led growth among the top 10 markets (+9.7% and +11.3%).2 In 1Q2025, Changi handled 17.2 million passengers (+4.3% year-on-year), with North America the fastest growing region (+15.8%) and Japan up 16%.3