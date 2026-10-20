Singapore Changi Airport reports resilient air travel demand in 3Q2026
Singapore Changi Airport reported (19-Oct-2026) Europe, Northeast Asia and the Southwest Pacific remained "key drivers" of passenger traffic growth during 3Q2026. The airport's top five markets were China, Indonesia, Australia, Malaysia and India. Among the top 10 markets, Vietnam recorded the strongest growth at 20.5% year-on-year, while China grew 10.4%. Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Bali, Bangkok and Shanghai were the five busiest routes, while Tokyo (+5.2%) and Melbourne (+5.1%) recorded the strongest growth. The airport handled 574,000 tonnes of airfreight, an 8.0% increase, driven by "healthy demand across export and import flows, particularly for AI-related semiconductor and electronics shipments". China, the US, Australia, Hong Kong and India were the airport's largest cargo markets. Changi Airport Group EVP air hub and cargo development Lim Ching Kiat stated demand for air travel remained resilient, noting: "While airlines continue to navigate elevated fuel costs and other operational pressures, we remain focused on working with our partners to strengthen connectivity, grow promising routes and pursue new opportunities that enhance Changi's position as a leading global air hub". [more - original PR]