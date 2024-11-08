Loading
8-Nov-2024 3:48 PM

SAS EuroBonus members book over 30,000 reward flights since SkyTeam membership

SAS reported (07-Nov-2024) its EuroBonus members have been increasingly selecting new destinations, following the new opportunities offered since joining SkyTeam on 01-Sep-2024. While the US and Japan remain popular, growing interest is being recorded to regions such as Vietnam, the Caribbean and Indonesia. Key milestones for reward flight bookings include:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More