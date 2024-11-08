8-Nov-2024 3:48 PM
SAS EuroBonus members book over 30,000 reward flights since SkyTeam membership
SAS reported (07-Nov-2024) its EuroBonus members have been increasingly selecting new destinations, following the new opportunities offered since joining SkyTeam on 01-Sep-2024. While the US and Japan remain popular, growing interest is being recorded to regions such as Vietnam, the Caribbean and Indonesia. Key milestones for reward flight bookings include:
- Top airlines include KLM, Air France, Vietnam Airlines, Kenya Airways, Garuda Indonesia, Korean Air and Virgin Atlantic;
- Top five most popular destinations with SkyTeam are Ho Chi Minh City, Cancun, Miami, Zanzibar and Los Angeles;
- More than 30,000 passengers booked on SkyTeam award tickets since SAS joined the alliance;
- A record 2700 bookings on 02-Sep-2024, the highest number of alliance award bookings ever. [more - original PR]