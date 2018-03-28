Ryanair CEO: Laudamotion partnership supports long held hope for developing Airbus fleet
Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary welcomed (28-Mar-2018) the launch of Laudamotion's 2018 summer schedule, supported by Ryanair, stating: "Laudamotion is now in pole position to accelerate rapidly in both the scheduled and charter markets in Austria, Germany and Switzerland". Commenting on the partnership, Mr O'Leary added: "The Laudamotion AOC will support a fleet of Airbus aircraft, which is something we have hoped to develop within the Ryanair Group for some years. And in turn, Ryanair will support Laudamotion by providing access to our fleet and financial resources, allowing for more rapid growth". Laudamotion will operate 21 aircraft from nine cities in Austria and Germany from Jun-2018, including Berlin Tegel, Cologne, Duesseldorf Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Vienna and Zurich. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - French]