Become a CAPA Member
Loading
23-Oct-2020 12:19 PM

Qantas Airways chairman: 'Ultimately, the pace of that recovery is uncertain'

Qantas Airways chairman Richard Goyder stated (23-Oct-2020) the "Key to the recovery from this crisis" for Qantas is Australia's borders, however, "Ultimately, the pace of that recovery is uncertain". Mr Goyder said: "In the past month, we've seen some positive signs of a fresh recovery" and the "lifting of some restrictions with New Zealand is very encouraging. So, too, is the potential for travel bubbles with parts of Asia". Mr Goyder said Qantas and Jetstar are "keeping a close eye on new markets that might open up as a result of these bubbles", and "may find that Korea, Taiwan and various islands in the Pacific are top Qantas destinations while we wait for our core international markets like the US and UK to re-open". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More