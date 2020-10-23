Qantas Airways chairman: 'Ultimately, the pace of that recovery is uncertain'

Qantas Airways chairman Richard Goyder stated (23-Oct-2020) the "Key to the recovery from this crisis" for Qantas is Australia's borders, however, "Ultimately, the pace of that recovery is uncertain". Mr Goyder said: "In the past month, we've seen some positive signs of a fresh recovery" and the "lifting of some restrictions with New Zealand is very encouraging. So, too, is the potential for travel bubbles with parts of Asia". Mr Goyder said Qantas and Jetstar are "keeping a close eye on new markets that might open up as a result of these bubbles", and "may find that Korea, Taiwan and various islands in the Pacific are top Qantas destinations while we wait for our core international markets like the US and UK to re-open". [more - original PR]