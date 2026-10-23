23-Oct-2026 11:07 AM
PATA: Asia Pacific tourism 'approaching full recovery' from pandemic
Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) reported (22-Oct-2026) the following highlights for international visitor arrivals (IVA) across Asia Pacific from its Annual Tourism Monitor 2026:
- Tourism in Asia Pacific is "approaching full recovery from the pandemic". IVAs across 44 destinations reached 239 million in the early months of 2026, a 2.9% year-on-year increase, bringing arrivals to 96.3% of the 2019 level;
- The US recorded the largest number of arrivals among the destinations covered, followed by Hong Kong, Macau, China, Türkiye and Mexico. Thailand and Japan also remained "among the region's leading destinations" by arrival volume, while Vietnam and South Korea recorded "particularly strong growth". The US recorded 27 million IVAs, down 1%, while Thailand recorded 15.9 million, down 4.9%;
- South Korea and Vietnam "stand out for combining strong year-on-year growth with arrivals well above their comparable 2019 levels". South Korea recorded 10.7 million IVAs, up 21.4% and reaching 128.4% of the 2019 level. Vietnam recorded 12.3 million IVAs, up 14.9% and reaching 144.5% of the 2019 volume;
- In 2025, arrivals also "softened in several major markets", including the US, Thailand, India and Cambodia. [more - original PR]