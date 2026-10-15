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    15-Oct-2026 10:55 AM

    New Zealand welcomes 249,000 visitor arrivals in Aug-2026

    Stats NZ reported (14-Oct-2026) the following tourism highlights for New Zealand for Aug-2026:

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