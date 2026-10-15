New Zealand welcomes 249,000 visitor arrivals in Aug-2026
Stats NZ reported (14-Oct-2026) the following tourism highlights for New Zealand for Aug-2026:
- Visitor arrivals: 248,714, +8.0% year-on-year;
- Australia: 125,573, +4.9%;
- China: 27,008, +31.6%;
- US: 13,482, +17.3%;
- Japan: 10,069, +6.4%;
- Taiwan: 5845, +15.3%;
- UK: 5700, -9.8%;
- India: 5235, +0.4%;
- Singapore: 4613, +10.4%. [more - original PR]
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