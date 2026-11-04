Lufthansa Group and Portuguese Government sign contract for 44.9% TAP Air Portugal stake

Lufthansa Group CFO Till Streichert said it expected up to EUR450 million of synergies in the first year after investing, with regulatory approvals anticipated in 18 to 24 months.1 TAP Air Portugal CEO Luís Rodrigues said the European Commission review was likely to be “very complex” and assessed route by route.2 Lufthansa Group CCO Dieter Vranckx said TAP could be integrated within 18 months post-closing, aided by its existing Star Alliance membership.3