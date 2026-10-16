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    16-Oct-2026 5:11 PM

    Lufthansa expects EUR450m synergies from TAP investment

    Lufthansa CFO Till Streichert stated (15-Oct-2026) synergies of up to EUR450 million are expected in the first year after investment in TAP Air Portugal. Lufthansa expects regulatory approvals could be received in 18 to 24 months. [more - Aviation Week]

    Background

    Lufthansa Group’s offer was selected by Portugal’s Government in TAP Air Portugal’s privatisation, with Lufthansa proposing EUR1.025 billion for 44.9% and potentially up to EUR1.2 billion for 49.9%, alongside an initial employee share offer and a ticking fee.1 Lufthansa CFO Till Streichert also said Lufthansa discussed a future purchase of the remaining 50.1%, and that Portugal’s Government could take up to a 5% Lufthansa stake.2

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