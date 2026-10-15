Lufthansa Group welcomes selection of offer in TAP Air Portugal privatisation process
Lufthansa Group welcomed (14-Oct-2026) the selection of its offer in the privatisation process for TAP Air Portugal by Portugal's Government. Lufthansa offered a purchase price of EUR1.025 billion for a 44.9% stake. This amount could increase to up to EUR1.2 billion for the acquisition of a 49.9% stake - as up to 5% of shares will be initially offered to employees as well as a ticking fee. Lufthansa Group stated it is pursuing "a clear strategic agenda" to support TAP's growth "while preserving its national identity" and supporting growing connectivity, particularly with North America and Latin America. Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr stated: "TAP Air Portugal is a strong and profitable airline, our long-standing partner in Star Alliance and internationally successful as a leading carrier on South Atlantic routes... This [decision] allows us to consistently pursue our internationalisation strategy and sustainably strengthen our position in the South Atlantic market". [more - original PR - Lufthansa] [more - original PR - TAP Air Portugal - Spanish] [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Portugal’s Council of Ministers approved negotiations with Air France-KLM and Deutsche Lufthansa for the sale of 44.9% of TAP Air Portugal, requesting final improved proposals.1 Parpública submitted its assessment of both groups’ binding offers to the government on 01-Sep-2026, after bids were lodged on 29-Jul-2026.2 Portugal’s Government extended the privatisation deadline to 31-Dec-2026 to allow extra time for final negotiations.3 Air France-KLM maintained interest in up to 49.9%, proposing Lisbon as its exclusive Southern European hub.4