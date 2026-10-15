Lufthansa Group welcomes selection of offer in TAP Air Portugal privatisation process

Portugal’s Council of Ministers approved negotiations with Air France-KLM and Deutsche Lufthansa for the sale of 44.9% of TAP Air Portugal, requesting final improved proposals.1 Parpública submitted its assessment of both groups’ binding offers to the government on 01-Sep-2026, after bids were lodged on 29-Jul-2026.2 Portugal’s Government extended the privatisation deadline to 31-Dec-2026 to allow extra time for final negotiations.3 Air France-KLM maintained interest in up to 49.9%, proposing Lisbon as its exclusive Southern European hub.4