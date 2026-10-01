Air France-KLM submits 'final offer' for up to 49.9% stake in TAP Air Portugal

Air France-KLM reiterated (30-Sep-2026) its "strong and continued interest" in TAP Air Portugal, submitting a "final offer" for an up to 49.9% stake in the airline. Air France-KLM stated its offer is underpinned by a strategic plan covering all parts of the business including passenger transport, cargo, loyalty and MRO - and aims to strengthen the execution of TAP's strategy and the development of the Portuguese aviation industry. If selected, Air France-KLM plans to position Lisbon as its exclusive Southern European hub, reinforcing the group's global network. ​Air France-KLM CEO Benjamin Smith stated: "Over the past four weeks, our team plus our advisors have worked diligently to strengthen our bid, and I am convinced that this revised proposal is the best path forward for TAP, its management, its employees and its customers, as well as for Portugal. What we present today is an ambitious long-term strategic plan, one we believe best positions TAP for the future and safeguards Portugal's connectivity and sovereignty". [more - original PR]