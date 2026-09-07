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    7-Sep-2026 4:51 PM

    Portuguese Government requests final proposals from Lufthansa and Air France-KLM for TAP stake

    Portugal's Council of Ministers approved (04-Sep-2026) a resolution for the start of the negotiation phase with Air France-KLM Group and Deutsche Lufthansa for the purchase of 44.9% of TAP Air Portugal. The council requested Deutsche Lufthansa and Air France-KLM to submit their final and improved proposals, ensuring the necessary conditions for the selection of the investor and the completion of the final stages of the operation. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Parpública submitted its assessment of Lufthansa and Air France-KLM's binding offers for 44.9% of TAP Air Portugal to Portugal's Government on 01-Sep-2026, with the Ministry of Finance saying it would analyse the report and opine "in due course"1. Portugal's Infrastructure Minister Miguel Pinto Luz said selection was a "strategic decision" beyond price, requiring commitments to strengthen TAP's network at Lisbon and across Portugal's nine other airports2.

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