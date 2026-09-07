Portuguese Government requests final proposals from Lufthansa and Air France-KLM for TAP stake

Parpública submitted its assessment of Lufthansa and Air France-KLM's binding offers for 44.9% of TAP Air Portugal to Portugal's Government on 01-Sep-2026, with the Ministry of Finance saying it would analyse the report and opine "in due course"1. Portugal's Infrastructure Minister Miguel Pinto Luz said selection was a "strategic decision" beyond price, requiring commitments to strengthen TAP's network at Lisbon and across Portugal's nine other airports2.