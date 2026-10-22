TAP Air Portugal CEO warns of 'very complex' EU review of Lufthansa deal
TAP Air Portugal CEO Luís Rodrigues stated (20-Oct-2026) he is "very happy" with the selection of Lufthansa to take a 44.9% stake in TAP Air Portugal, emphasising that Lufthansa Group's recent stake in ITA Airways demonstrated similar cultural synergies. Mr Rodrigues warned that the difficult part of bringing TAP and Lufthansa together lies ahead as they seek regulatory approvals. He acknowledged that the European Commission's process would be "very complex" and that regulators would examine the deal "route by route". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Lufthansa CFO Till Streichert said it expected synergies of up to EUR450 million in the first year after its TAP Air Portugal investment, and anticipated regulatory approvals in 18 to 24 months.1 Streichert also said Lufthansa discussed a possible future acquisition of Portugal's Government's remaining 50.1% stake, and that Portugal could become a Lufthansa shareholder with up to five per cent.2