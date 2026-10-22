TAP Air Portugal CEO warns of 'very complex' EU review of Lufthansa deal

Lufthansa CFO Till Streichert said it expected synergies of up to EUR450 million in the first year after its TAP Air Portugal investment, and anticipated regulatory approvals in 18 to 24 months.1 Streichert also said Lufthansa discussed a possible future acquisition of Portugal's Government's remaining 50.1% stake, and that Portugal could become a Lufthansa shareholder with up to five per cent.2