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    29-Oct-2026 3:11 PM

    Lufthansa Group aims to integrate TAP Air Portugal within 18 months

    Lufthansa Group chief commercial officer Dieter Vranckx stated (22-Oct-2026) the group aims to integrate TAP Air Portugal within 18 months of completing its proposed investment, drawing on its recent experience of bringing ITA Airways into the group. Mr Vranckx added: "One big advantage is that they are in Star Alliance, so we don't need to move them out of an alliance like we had to do with ITA". The group estimates that adding TAP would increase its share of Europe-South America capacity to approximately 20%. [more - Aviation Week]

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