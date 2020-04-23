LGW files for insolvency with the Duesseldorf District Court
Zeitfracht Group announced (22-Apr-2020) LGW Luftfahrtgesellschaft Walter filed for insolvency with the Duesseldorf District Court. Court attorney Dirk Andres was appointed as provisional insolvency administrator for the airline. Attorney Michael Wilbert will also join the company's management team as MD during the insolvency period. The decision follows Eurowings' termination of wet lease contracts with LGW as the former has decommissioned 90% of its own fleet. LGW's fleet of 15 Bombardier Q400 aircraft was used exclusively in a long term cooperation with Eurowings. "We have made intensive efforts to find employment for our LGW aircraft throughout Europe and will continue to do so", LGW MD Dominik Wiehage said. LGW currently employs 354 staff including 294 flight crew and 60 ground staff. The airline's Q400 aircraft are currently parked at Bratislava Ivanka Airport. [more - original PR]